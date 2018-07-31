India vs England Test Series 2018 Schedule, Squad, Date, Venue, Players List: Full schedule of India vs England Test series

India vs England Test Series 2018 Schedule: This is the first time India are playing a Test series in England under Virat Kohli. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) India vs England Test Series 2018 Schedule: This is the first time India are playing a Test series in England under Virat Kohli. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

India vs England Test Series 2018 Schedule, Squad, Date, Players List: India take on England in a five-match Test series with the first match starting on August 1 and the final game starting on September 7. It is the first time in four years that India are touring the country for a five-match Test series. The first match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. This will also mark the 1000th Test match for England.

The first match is scheduled to be played between August 1-5 followed by the second Test that will be played at Lord’s. The third will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and the fourth at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The fifth and final Test will be played at The Oval in London.

India’s previous five-match Test series was in England. The team, then led by MS Dhoni, started the series well, drawing the first match before recording a historic win in the second Test at Lord’s. But they went on to lose the rest of the three matches and conceded the series. Since then, MS Dhoni has retired from Test cricket and Virat Kohli has taken over as captain. Under him, India first rose to the no.1 spot in the ICC Test rankings in October 2016 after their 4-0 win over England at home. They have maintained their no.1 spot ever since.

India vs England five-match Test series full schedule:

1st Test: August 1

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test: August 9

Venue: Lord’s, London

3rd Test: August 18

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

4th Test: August 30

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

5th Test: September 7

Venue: The Oval, London

