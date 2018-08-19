India vs England Test 3 Day 1: After batting rot, sweet spot

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (below) added 159 runs for the fourth wicket on Day One after Chris Woakes (Right) reduced India to 82 for 3 at Trent Bridge. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (below) added 159 runs for the fourth wicket on Day One after Chris Woakes (Right) reduced India to 82 for 3 at Trent Bridge. (Source: AP)

There was just one four in the covers against the pacers. Nothing else. Not even a single or two. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli had packed away their drives and egos. For 176 balls in the second session. It was a startling act of abstinence that said much about the resolve of India’s two best batsmen.

The gaping hole in the wagon wheel showed England that Indians were in for a fight. That they were in mood to adapt, ready for hard graft. The pair added 107 in 29.2 overs in that session to propel India towards a position of strength before two mental errors brought England back in to the game. The late wickets saw India finish at 307/6.

Kohli was always expected to do it. It’s one of the traits that makes him stand out from most other top attacking batsmen. He doesn’t let his ego get in way of his ambition to be the best.

He is expected to be imperious and stamp his presence. He does it but not in the conventional way. He tries to exude a sense of bossiness in his body language, intent and even this self-negation would been seen in his mind as intent and positivity.

It also stems up from self-awareness that he isn’t a Sehwag or a Richards. He is best because he piles up the runs consistently. Not because he attacks incessantly. If the conditions demanded that he needed to shelve or be cautious with the drives against seamers in the arena where it was supposed to swing, he would do it. In that batting sense, he can be a very rational adult. When he is fielding, he lets his passion flow.

It had to be a spinner that could put the ego-bait inside his head. It’s a ground in Nottingham, almost made for swing, the seamers were spent, and a hundred was just a shot away. It made you wonder what was running in his head. Would he try go for something expansive? Post tea, he had already started to bring out the cover drives but that hadn’t jarred. For he hadn’t been out of touch or out of runs like Rahane. The drives had been flowing earlier in the series as well and there was no reason to be extra cautious.

The new ball was still some distance away and it was time to push the tired bowlers a bit. He didn’t do anything extravagant but the runs began to came at a fair clip. A drive there, a pull here and a flick in between – India began to bask under sun.

Back to that Rashid over. At its start, Kohli had swapped his helmet for a cap. You wondered whether he would get the helmet back again for the next over for the pacer. Does he intend to keep switching over by over, or was this something temporary. The kind of silly thoughts that cricket watching brings forth. But it would all end next ball. It was the perfect ball to bowl to a batsman on 97 and known to attack spin well. A slip, a deep cover in place, Rashid got everything right: flight, tick. Wide enough to tempt Kohli, tick. Not too full so that he had to reach ahead and away from his body, tick. And Kohli went for it. Edge and gone. England were back in the game.

Rahane was the first to open the door ajar from them. He had had an iffy time series: not because of lack of touch but because of his penchant to keep feeling for the ball, away from the body. It was the only thing that was holding him back. He would last for sometime but couldn’t stop the betrayal from his hands. He had been working hard at it but wasn’t able to control the self-destructive urge.

Someone in the thinktank had come up with a plan or let’s say a wish. That he would focus on driving in the traditional V, and not go for anything in the covers. That way, they felt, he could control his hands better. So basically, drive in the arc till mid-off region. When the ball even tails away from that arc, from that V, don’t bother. Don’t even get the hands going in the first place, don’t even think of a run or two. For a while. For a long while. Unless its short enough for the punches through point. Nothing else. The wish was ready, and of course he had been working at it for a while now.

Self-negation doesn’t come easily to Rahane. Not because of any ego. He is just one of those batsmen who love the feel of the ball as they say. It’s an instinctive tick. Like the flick shot for most batsmen. And hence difficult to control for him. This particular error had crept in in the last 18 months or so, and had even led to his downfall in domestic games last season.

Somehow, the mind won for a session. Barring a drive that fetched him a four, he didn’t let his hands wander. The flamboyant full-drives, bat ending up facing the sky, was cut out. Post tea, old habits returned. The confidence had been regained and abstinence was shelved.

Two cover-driven fours ricocheted off the advertising boards. But the ever-present danger that he had so carefully prevented through self-control returned. A curler in the temptation zone arrived from Stuart Broad, Rahane went for the booming cover drive and he would still have escaped but Alastair Cook, at first slip, put out his left hand even as the ball had flashed past him to come with a blinder.

Two mental errors from the pair had brought England back in the game and they pressed further by taking out Hardik Pandya in the last over of the day. Would India have taken 307 for 6 at the start of the day. You bet they would have. Would they have taken it at 241 for 3 when Rahane and Kohli were cascading along? Nope. Test matches and series are decided on little moments like these but at least India haven’t folded.

Not only had Rahane had contributed but Shikhar Dhawan, who replaced M Vijay, had looked as compact as he has ever been, playing very late, to set up the base for Indian middle order. If the lower order can contribute some runs, the bowlers would have something to bowl with for the first time in the series.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App