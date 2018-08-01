India vs England Preview: Virat Kohli & Co. aim to replicate class of 1986, 2007

For Virat Kohli and Co., the first Test at Edgbaston presents the perfect opportunity to change the script and spoil the party in England’s 1000th Test. (Source: Reuters) For Virat Kohli and Co., the first Test at Edgbaston presents the perfect opportunity to change the script and spoil the party in England’s 1000th Test. (Source: Reuters)

India and England have battled each other on 17 occasions across the British Isles but the Indian team has won only three Test series’ in England since their first tour in 1932. It is no wonder that the tag of poor travelers in England has persisted with the Indian team since then. For Virat Kohli and Co., the first Test at Edgbaston presents the perfect opportunity to change the script and spoil the party in England’s 1000th Test. India’s record at Edgbaston is also exceptionally poor with five losses in six Tests stretching back to 1967. So replicating the feats of the class of 1986 and 2007 will be anything but easy.

Corridor of uncertainty

Shikhar Dhawan ’s form is a real worry as he has failed to last an entire overseas Test series featuring more than two matches. (Source: Reuters)

How the Indian top-order tackles swing-bowling in tough English conditions will be key to India’s success in the summer. While the onus of scoring the bulk of the runs remains with the top order, one must remember every batsman has a flaw. There are chances that even the great Virat Kohli might struggle against the moving ball as witnessed four years ago. So whether Indian batsmen addresses the challenge by changing their stance or by altering shot selection is still everyone’s guess. But patience, mental fortitude and the ability to adapt to situations is the way forward. Under current weather conditions in the United Kingdom, tackling sideways movement will be equally challenging especially when the ball is pitched in the corridor of uncertainty. In the practice match against Essex, batting order mainstays, Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara struggled to make an impact as they failed to forgo techniques and reflexes at such a short notice. Dhawan’s form is a real worry as he has failed to last an entire overseas Test series featuring more than two matches. So along with skill set, it is also the mindset that matters most.

Shoddy Slip Cordon

From standing too far back to simply being unable to grasp the chances, shoddy work in the slip cordon cost India dearly in 2014. (Source: AP) From standing too far back to simply being unable to grasp the chances, shoddy work in the slip cordon cost India dearly in 2014. (Source: AP)

During the 2014 tour, India’s slip fielding standards dropped as they dropped six catches in three Tests. The culprits – Virat Kohli (Trent Bridge), Shikhar Dhawan (Southhampton) and the usually reliable Ajinkya Rahane (Lord’s). From standing too far back to simply being unable to grasp the chances, shoddy work in the slip cordon cost India dearly. Alastair Cook made merry in the third Test of the previous tour as Ravindra Jadeja dropped him on 15 and he ended up scoring 95. The continuous chopping and changing hasn’t helped either. So for those in the firing line, the message is clear – pull up your socks or else face another harrowing English summer.

Pacer’s puzzle

Ishant Sharma played in India’s last two tours of England and picked 25 wickets in both the tours. (Source: Reuters)

Going back in time one can recall that bowlers have played a crucial role in India’s victories in England. Kapil Dev and his medium-pacers in 1986, Zaheer Khan in 2007, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma in the Lord’s victory in 2014.

But does the current Indian bowling line-up have the ability to dismiss England twice in a Test? With Kumar and Bumrah already sidelined the onus to lead the attack will be on Ishant Sharma. He featured in India’s last two tours of England and picked 25 wickets in both the tours. Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami will shoulder the responsibility with Sharma. However, question marks will remain if the trio can handle the workload of five Tests.

Will Three Lions collapse at home?

Despite all the talks of England being in patchy form, at home, they have been dominant with four series wins since 2014. (Source: Reuters) Despite all the talks of England being in patchy form, at home, they have been dominant with four series wins since 2014. (Source: Reuters)

England have the advantage of being the home side and Edgbaston has been their most successful venue. The construction of a very high pavilion stand appears to have only increased its tendency to favour swing. The slight rain over the weekend will also favour the hosts. However, despite all the talks of England being in patchy form, at home, they have been dominant with four series wins since 2014. But statistics suggest that in all their recent losses, Root and his men have suffered dramatic batting collapses. A lot has changed since 2014 but will the result remain the same in 2018? This series promises to be a cracker.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd