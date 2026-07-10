Eight-year low: India script unwanted T20I records after England series defeat

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Shreyas Iyer’s India suffered a second consecutive series loss, conceding a third defeat against England at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday night.
Batting first just two days after their harrowing 125-run defeat in Nottingham, India only mustered 158 for seven in 20 overs against the England attack. In response, Harry Brook’s side stormed to a win in under 14 overs, with the skipper remaining unbeaten on 79 off 35 deliveries.
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The defending world champions suffered a heap of lows in the format, including an unprecedented losing streak in the format. Here’s a look at all the unwanted records recorded by India after the defeat in the 4th T20I against England:
Second Indian captain to lose consecutive T20I series
Taking charge last month as India’s T20I skipper replacing Suryakumar Yadav, Iyer became only the second Indian captain to lose two consecutive series. India had slumped to a historic 0-2 defeat to Ireland before the poor show in England. Before Iyer, Virat Kohli had suffered to 1-2 and 0-2 defeats to New Zealand and Australia in 2019.
First defeat in consecutive series in seven years
The defeats on the Ireland and England tour have also marked the first instance in seven years where India have lost back-to-back T20I series, since losing to New Zealand and Australia in early 2019.
Third-biggest defeat by balls to spare
England cantered to the 159-run target in only 13.5 deliveries, leaving 37 balls to spare, making it India’s third-biggest defeat by balls remaining in a contest. India have previously lost to Australia twice at Melbourne by greater margins – 52 in 2008 and 40 in 2025.
Chasing a 202-run target in the previous game, India were bundled out for a paltry 76, their second-lowest T20I score, while conceding their biggest defeat in chases (by 125 runs).
First T20I series defeat against England in 12 years
The defeat also marked the first time that India were beaten by England in the shortest format in over a decade. Their last series loss dates back to mid-2014, when they lost the one-off T20I in England.
First bi-lateral series defeat against England since 2018
The series loss also marked the first time in eight years that India had suffered a bi-lateral series defeat against England across all formats in Englnd. The unbeaten run had included three T20I, three ODI and two Test series in the eight-year period.
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