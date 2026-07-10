Eight-year low: India script unwanted T20I records after England series defeat

India lost two consecutive T20I series for the first time in seven years on Thursday in England. (CREIMAS)

Shreyas Iyer’s India suffered a second consecutive series loss, conceding a third defeat against England at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday night.

Batting first just two days after their harrowing 125-run defeat in Nottingham, India only mustered 158 for seven in 20 overs against the England attack. In response, Harry Brook’s side stormed to a win in under 14 overs, with the skipper remaining unbeaten on 79 off 35 deliveries.

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The defending world champions suffered a heap of lows in the format, including an unprecedented losing streak in the format. Here’s a look at all the unwanted records recorded by India after the defeat in the 4th T20I against England: