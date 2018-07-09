India vs England: Five talking points from India’s series win

India started their England tour off on a positive note. (Source: AP) India started their England tour off on a positive note. (Source: AP)

“Hardik Pandya is a really good all-round cricketer. He’s confident with his skills with bat and ball,” said Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation after India won the third and final T20I by seven wickets to clinch series 2-1. But Kohli himself wouldn’t have thought that he would be praising Pandya after he was hammered for 20 runs off his first four balls of the match. Returning to his spell, the right-hander turned it around. He picked 4 wickets in the next three overs and only gave 16 runs to end his quota with 4/38. India were chasing 199 in 20 overs and the visitors went over the line in 18.4 overs. Here’s a look at what India can take away from this series.

Strong batting up the order

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were the stars as the Indian top order stepped up once again. (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma struck an unbeaten 100 on Sunday to lead India to win in the third T20I. Just as he anchored India in Bristol, KL Rahul did so at Old Trafford during the first T20I. The right-hander too scored a ton in the match. Shikhar Dhawan may have looked out of touch in the series but his ability with the bat is common knowledge. Virat Kohli, on Sunday, once again showed that he is the best when it comes to chasing a target. Kohli came in at number four when India were 62/2 and needing a partnership. In no time Kohli went past the 40-run mark in the innings before being dismissed for 43 after Chris Jordan caught him off his own bowling. Kohli had done his work and Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma only needed to put in the finishing touches. The Indian skipper did something similar in Manchester as well. Rahul was set at one end and needed someone to stay at the crease with him and Kohli remained unbeaten at 20 off 22 to see India through.

“All-rounder” Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya picked four wickets in the third match. (Source: AP) Hardik Pandya picked four wickets in the third match. (Source: AP)

India’s shoulders had shoulders had dropped somewhat after Hardik Pandya concluded his first over. He had been hit for a couple of sixes and a couple of fours off the first four balls and eventually ended the over having leaked 22 runs. But the skipper still had faith in him and Pandya didn’t let him down. Pandya’s next three overs saw four wickets falling for 16 runs that included the dismissals of Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. But it didn’t end there. Hardik was promoted up the order and came out to bat at number five and took the revenge with authority. He hammered 33 runs in 14 balls and remained unbeaten in Bristol.

MS Dhoni- The vital cog

MS Dhoni proved his worth once again in this series. (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni proved his worth once again in this series. (Source: Reuters)

Coach Ravi Shastri had said earlier that MS Dhoni is someone who is fitter than a player 10 years younger to him and this is the reason the captain and the team management backs him and wants him in the team. Well, Mr. Shastri was on point then as Dhoni is proving irreplacable every time another option rises its head. It is not just his batting or wicket-keeping but also his understanding of the game. The former Indian skipper once again proved his worth in this series. The only innings where he got a chance to bat, Dhoni notched up a 24-ball 32. On Sunday, he became the first player to take five catches in one single T20I game and was involved in a total of 6 dismissals out of the 9. In total, he finished the series with 8 dismissals that include two stumpings. Dhoni’s statistics behind the stumps and his runs tally with the bat prove why he finds a place in the side.

Bench strength

India’s bench strength was on display in the series. (Source: AP) India’s bench strength was on display in the series. (Source: AP)

An Australian side suffering from injury concerns lost a tri-series final because they didn’t have their frontline bowlers. The Indian team could have been on the same page with Jasprit Bumrah out of the limited over fixtures due to thumb injury while Bhuvneshwar Kumar was benched on Sunday due to fitness issues. But this didn’t really happen with India as they had players ready to take up the challenge. Deepak Chahar who was a part of India ‘A’ side a few days back saw himself donning the India jersey on Sunday in Bristol. He gave 13 runs in his first over and returned with figures of 1/43 at the end of his spell. But that lone wicket was that of the dangerous Jason Roy, Roy was batting at 67 at the time and his wicket proved to be the turning point. England were eyeing a total in vicinity of 220 but that wicket opened a floodgate of sorts nad they were restricted to 198/9 in 20 overs. Roy’s opening partner and England’s go-to hitman Jos Buttler was dismissed by Siddarth Kaul who was roped in place of Bhuvneshwar and ended his spell with figures of 2/35. Krunal Pandya who is a houselhold name due to his exploits in the the Indian Premier League did not even get a chance to play.

Leaking runs in the powerplay

England scored 53 runs in the first match, 42 in the second and 73 in the third during the powerplay overs. (Source: Reuters) England scored 53 runs in the first match, 42 in the second and 73 in the third during the powerplay overs. (Source: Reuters)

One major concern for Virat Kohli and Co. is the leaking of runs in powerplay overs. India gave away 53 runs in the first match, 42 in the second and 73 in the third. They did bounce back in a couple of matches but can’t afford to leak runs like that in first six overs.

