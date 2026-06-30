India vs England T20I Series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming – all you need to know

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
After a disappointing showing in Belfast, where they were whitewashed 2-0 by Ireland in the two-match T20I series, India will look to start afresh when they take on England in the first of the five-match T20I series on Wednesday.
The series opener will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.
All eyes will once again be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is waiting in the wings and hoping to create history by becoming India’s youngest international debutant. After warming the bench for both games in Ireland, which the Men in Blue ended up losing, the chances of Sooryavanshi featuring in the England series are now significantly higher.
The reigning world champions will also be keen to assert their dominance over England, a side India have always enjoyed playing against. India hold a clear superiority over the Three Lions, having never lost a multi-game T20I series. England managed to draw a two-match series in 2012/13, but since then, India have won every T20I series they have played against them.
Here’s all you need to know about Ind vs Eng T20I series:
|DATE
|DAY
|MATCH
|VENUE
|
START TIME (IST)
|July 1
|Wednesday
|1st T20I
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|10:00 PM
|July 4
|Saturday
|2nd T20I
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|7:00 PM
|July 7
|Tuesday
|3rd T20I
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|10:00 PM
|July 9
|Thursday
|4th T20I
|County Ground, Bristol
|10:00 PM
|July 11
|Saturday
|5th T20I
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|7:00 PM
The five-match T20I series between India and England will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
England: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (WK), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), James Coles, Jordan Cox (WK), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.