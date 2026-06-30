India vs England T20I Series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming – all you need to know

After a disappointing showing in Belfast, where they were whitewashed 2-0 by Ireland in the two-match T20I series, India will look to start afresh when they take on England in the first of the five-match T20I series on Wednesday.

The series opener will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

All eyes will once again be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is waiting in the wings and hoping to create history by becoming India’s youngest international debutant. After warming the bench for both games in Ireland, which the Men in Blue ended up losing, the chances of Sooryavanshi featuring in the England series are now significantly higher.