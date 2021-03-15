Remaining matches of India vs England T20I series to be played without crowds

The remaining matches in the ongoing T20 series between India and England will be played without spectators.

The third, fourth and fifth matches of the series, which is currently tied 1-1, on March 16,18 and 20 will be played without audience at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, according to a Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) press release.

Refund will be given to the spectators who have purchased tickets, added the release.

The decision taken by @BCCI & @GCAMotera , not to allow spectators in ongoing T20 matches is a very prudent step. It will surely help strengthening our fight against COVID-19. I thank @JayShah and other office bearers of @GCAMotera for taking this decision. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) March 15, 2021

“We have just received confirmation that the remaining T20I matches will take place without spectators. We have also seen the statement by the Vice-President of the Gujarat Cricket Association confirming the fact. Aside from meaning there will be considerably less noise in the stadium it doesn’t materially affect us as we remain in our bubble and even when crowds were in attendance we never came into contact with any of them, and the ball was sanitised whenever it was hit into the stands,” the England team’s media manager said on Monday night.

The stadium in Ahmedabad has a capacity of 1,10,000, out of which Gujarat Cricket Association had allowed 50% attendance. There had been crowds of over 50,000 for both the T20Is, according to reports.

“We had 52,000 official admission through turnstile (tickets). There were 3,000-4,000 complimentary tickets. The rest were police and volunteers, bringing the total to about 57,000,” Anil Patel, the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, had told IANS.

Due to increasing number of Corona cases, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to organize remaining T20 International Matches between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad behind closed doors, said the press release on Monday.

Following discussions with the state and local health authorities, the BCCI has decided to conduct the final three T20Is against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium behind closed doors.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/IXtOeNbvwx — ICC (@ICC) March 15, 2021

“Due to rise in the number of Corona cases, we at GCA have decided in consultation with BCCI, the matches will be played closed door and not allow the spectators in the ground during T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad. We will form the policy for refund of money to the spectators, who have already purchased the tickets for these three T20’s. Those who have received complimentary tickets are requested not to visit the stadium,” said Shri Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, Gujarat Cricket Association.