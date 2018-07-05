WATCH: Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar give ‘newcomer’ speech in Indian dressing room

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar were made to stand on a chair. Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar were made to stand on a chair.

After delivering consistent performances in the IPL 2018 seasons, many expected Mumbai Indians’ Krunal Pandya and Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak Chahar to make it the T20I squad traveling to England. But the duo missed out a chance and were included in India ‘A’ side. By an unexpected turn of events, the two were recalled to the Indian squad after Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar were ruled out due to injuries.

Chahar and Pandya, who impressed with their performance for India ‘A’ side before the start of the series, appeared to be the two most obvious choice to be selected for the team. In a video leaked on social media, the two players were seen giving their “newcomer” speech inside the Indian dressing room.

The new comer speeches by Deepak Chahar and Krunal Pandya 🤔👨‍⚕️ pic.twitter.com/CZnneTNfku — Mostly Sane.. (@Crichipster) 4 July 2018

In a hilarious footage, the two were seen standing on a chair and talking about their journey in cricket and giving their introductions. Coach Ravi Shastri could also be seen sitting there listening to the two youngsters speak about themselves.

“It is such a great honour for me, Krunal Pandya, from Baroda, Gujarat, India,” the 27-year old allrounder was heard saying in the video.

India are playing a three-match T20I series against England, which will be followed by three ODIs and five Tests. India won the first T20I by 8 wickets, in which Chahar and Pandya were not included in the playing XI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd