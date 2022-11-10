scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

T20 World Cup: ‘Buttler & Hales way too hot tonight, India clueless with the ball’

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler demolished the Indian dream of lifting the T20 World cup Trophy.

England's Jos Buttler, left, and Alex Hales celebrate after the T20 World Cup cricket semifinal between England and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. England defeated India by ten wickets. AP/PTI(AP11_10_2022_000163B)

Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) produced commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand of 170 as England made a mockery of the 169 run-chase against India in the T20 semifinal at Adelaide on Thursday. Such was their dominance that the Three Lions romped home with four overs to spare. It was a tough day for India’s bowlers as they couldn’t take a single wicket.

England seemed to have saved their best for the grand stage as they reduced the semifinal to a lop-sided affair, courtesy a splendid bowling effort which they complemented with some breathtaking stroke-making.

Here are all the reactions from the world of social media: –

England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 05:30:23 pm
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 05:30:23 pm
Nov 10: Latest News