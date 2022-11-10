T20 World Cup: ‘Buttler & Hales way too hot tonight, India clueless with the ball’

Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) produced commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand of 170 as England made a mockery of the 169 run-chase against India in the T20 semifinal at Adelaide on Thursday. Such was their dominance that the Three Lions romped home with four overs to spare. It was a tough day for India’s bowlers as they couldn’t take a single wicket.

England seemed to have saved their best for the grand stage as they reduced the semifinal to a lop-sided affair, courtesy a splendid bowling effort which they complemented with some breathtaking stroke-making.

Here are all the reactions from the world of social media: –

India Clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2022

Heartbreak for India but must congratulate @englandcricket for a clinical show on the big day and also on making the finals. Well played 👏🏽 #INDvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Yr4gyv7B1o — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2022

Indian cricket Twitter suddenly gone very very quiet… 🤣 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 10, 2022

Congratulations to England. First over of England innings Buttler took on Bhuvi a match up well in Indias favour, the risk paid off and India could not counteract. Small moments in a World Cups set’s up success. #INDvENG #T20WorldCup — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 10, 2022

India v Pakistan would have been great but Pakistan will be extremely wary of England. They look scary now as a T20 side. Well done England! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 10, 2022

Team England you were a far better team congratulations. For team India, lot to learn and come back harder next time. #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2022

The other big contest was a good power play bowling side against a team that went hard. England won Round Two. 63 from 6 https://t.co/bINVgsjBCp — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2022

England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.