Not Bumrah vs Brook, R Ashwin picks most important match-up in India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final

India and England are gearing up to meet at the semi-final hurdle of the T20 World Cup for the third consecutive time since 2022 in Mumbai on Sunday.

With England peaking at the right time and India suffering a few batting wobbles along the way, the clash at the Wankhede Stadium will likely start on level terms with a few interesting sub-plots. England speedster Jofra Archer will hope to make Sanju Samson’s life harder at the top, as he did last year in a five-match series in India. Meanwhile, England captain Harry Brook will go up against the menacing Jasprit Bumrah too. However, former India all-rounder R Ashwin has picked another interesting middle-overs battler as the key mini-contest within the big match.