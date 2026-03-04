India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Records, and Other Details

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Date, Time: India and England will cross paths for the third successive time in a T20 World Cup semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Both charting contrasting paths into the semi-final, India and England had met in the 2022 semi-final where the latter inflicted a crushing blow on a Rohit Sharma-led side in Australia. Suffering a 10-wicket defeat then, India bounced back on their way to the title in 2024, with Rohit leading the charge on course for a win.

Playing across both countries in India and Sri Lanka, Harry Brook’s have emphatically made it into the knockouts even when their chances seemed pretty slim after a patch start in the group-stage. England dominated the Super 8s in Sri Lanka, thumping the hosts, New Zealand and Pakistan on their way to the final. Interestingly, India and England last met in a T20I in Mumbai last year, when Abhishek Sharma belted the highest-ever individual score for the side.