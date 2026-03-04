India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Records, and Other Details

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Date, Time: India and England will cross paths for the third successive time in a T20 World Cup semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday night.
Both charting contrasting paths into the semi-final, India and England had met in the 2022 semi-final where the latter inflicted a crushing blow on a Rohit Sharma-led side in Australia. Suffering a 10-wicket defeat then, India bounced back on their way to the title in 2024, with Rohit leading the charge on course for a win.
Playing across both countries in India and Sri Lanka, Harry Brook’s have emphatically made it into the knockouts even when their chances seemed pretty slim after a patch start in the group-stage. England dominated the Super 8s in Sri Lanka, thumping the hosts, New Zealand and Pakistan on their way to the final. Interestingly, India and England last met in a T20I in Mumbai last year, when Abhishek Sharma belted the highest-ever individual score for the side.
India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.
England probable XI: Phill Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
IND vs ENG Head-To-Head In T20Is
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – Pitch Report
The Wankhede strip held plenty of green covering two days out from the match but the venue’s high-scoring nature will play on in the minds of both sides. India had an iffy start to their campaign this time here nearly a month ago. The Men in Blue were reduced to 77 for six by a spirited USA bowling attack before the captain Suryakumar Yadav pulled his out of trouble on a night where 160 was a par total. The same pitch is likely to be used for the big contest on Thursday.
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.
Where to watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match live?
The live streaming of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifina will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
