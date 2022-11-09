India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Playing XI tip-off: Changes likely for Team India

India vs England 1st T20I Playing XI Prediction: India will meet England in the semi-final on Thursday and before the all-important encounter, India head coach Rahul Dravid has suggested that he is open to making changes.

Addressing the media, Dravid had said that Team India will pick their playing XI based on the conditions on offer. This may seem like an indication that spinner Yuzvendra Chahal might be selected since the Adelaide Oval pitch assists slower bowlers. Chahal has, thus far, been relegated to the bench.

Furthermore, as Dinesh Karthik’s less-than-stellar form continues in the T20 World Cup, rumblings from all around the cricketing circles have grown in favour of Rishabh Pant’s inclusion.

As far as head-to-head records are concerned, India and England have played each other on 22 occasions where India has emerged victorious in 12 matches while England managed to win 10 games.

India vs England Match Details: India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday. A total of 14 matches have been played at this venue. The highest total recorded is 233/2 by AUS vs SL and the highest total chased is 170/1 by AUSW vs ENGW. The average 1st innings score is 155 while the average second innings score is 143. Teams batting second have a success rate of 40 percent

India vs England Pitch Conditions: Adelaide Oval surface is considered to be the best batting-friendly pitch. The Adelaide Oval also has a unique playing dimension with the biggest straight boundaries at 90 metres. The square ones are considerably shorter.

India vs England Weather: The temperature is expected to hover around 21°C on the matchday with 54% humidity and 19 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.

India vs England Squads :

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

India vs England Probable Playing XI:

India Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phillip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood