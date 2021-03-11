India vs England T20 Series 2021: Schedule, Squad, Time Table, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming Details

India's players attend a practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 International match against England. (Source: Reuters)

India vs England (IND vs ENG) T20 Series 2021 Schedule, Squad: India square off against a well-rounded England in a five-match T20 International series starting on Friday. For India, the primary aim will be to get an idea of his core group of players going into the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

Skipper Virat Kohli couldn’t have hoped for a better opposition than a world-class English white-ball side under Eoin Morgan, ready to be way more challenging on flatter tracks which promise a run-feast.

Ravi Shastri and Kohli need to decide who will be Rohit Sharma’s opening partner on Friday when the two sides play the first T20I. The choice is down to KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

Rahul’s selection in any white ball playing XI is a no-brainer but then there is Dhawan, who has been a terrific performer at global events and one of the senior-most in the side. If Kohli decides to accommodate Dhawan, then he will have to push Rahul down at No.4 as the Bengaluru man’s place in the playing XI at this point of time is non-negotiable.

Schedule:

1st T20I: March 12

2nd T20I: March 14

3rd T20I: March 16

4th T20I: March 18

5th T20I: March 20

Timings:

All matches start at 7:00 pm IST

Venue:

All matches will be played at the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Telecast and streaming:

The India-England T20I series will be live on various channels of Star Sports. The fixtures will also be streamed live on the Star Sports network’s digital platforms as well as Jio TV.