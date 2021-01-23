scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 23, 2021
India vs England T20, ODI, Test Series 2021: Schedule, Squad, Time Table, Players List, Venues, other details

By: Sports Desk | January 23, 2021 1:32:47 pm
Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the start of the fifth TestVirat Kohli and Joe Root wore the special poppies designed for the occassion. (Source: Twitter)

India vs England (IND vs ENG) T20, ODI, Test Series 2021 Schedule, Squad, Venues: After a gap of nearly a year-and-a-half after the last home Test which was played in November 2019, India are ready to host a home Test series.

Closed-doors Tests, three rounds of Covid testing in the lead-up to the first game, team hotel blocked for outsiders – India’s home international season is set to commence in a fortnight.

The first two Tests of the series would be played in Chennai followed by the next two in Ahmedabad. The series commences on February 5 and both India and England are scheduled to arrive in Chennai on January 27. They will enter the bio-bubble, with both teams to be put up in the same hotel.

The England tour of India will kickstart with the much-awaited Test series which will be crucial to both sides’ fortunes- especially India’s- as they aim to finish in the top-two in the ICC World Test Championship table. India, thanks to their 2-1 heist in Australia, are currently at the numero-uno spot but they still need to win by at least 2-0 to ensure that they finish ahead of New Zealand and book their final for the summit clash at Lord’s.

England, on the other hand, besides winning the ongoing Test in Sri Lanka, will have to win by at least 3-0 if they hope to make it to Lord’s.

India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Team India, Gabba Test, Brisbane, Indian Express India take on England after clinching thrilling series against Australia (Source: Reuters)

Schedule and venue:

Tests (Two in Chennai, two in Ahmedabad)

1st Test: February 05-09, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 09:30 AM IST
2nd Test: February 13-17, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 09: 30 AM IST
3rd Test: February 24-28, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 02:30 PM IST [D/N Test]
4th Test: March 04-08, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09:30 AM IST

T2oIs (All in Ahmedabad)

1st T20I, March 12, 07:00 PM IST
2nd T20I, March 14, 07:00 PM IST
3rd T20I, March 16, 07:00 PM IST
4th T20I, March 18, 07:00 PM IST
5th T20I, March 20, 07:00 PM IST

ODIs (All in Pune)

1st ODI, March 23, 01:30 PM IST
2nd ODI, March 26, 01:30 PM IST
3rd ODI, March 28, 01:30 PM IST

Squad (For first two Tests):

India: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur

England: Joe Root (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (WK), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns.

When And Where To Watch:

India’s home series against England in February and March 2021 will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also live stream the same on Disney Hotstar online. Meanwhile, you can stay up to date with live score and latest news related the series right here at IndianExpress.com.

