After record T20I defeat, India coach Gambhir explains Sanju Samson’s England snub

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India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on the team’s decision to drop Sanju Samson from the playing XI during the ongoing England series to accommodate young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top of the order.
Shortly after India were bundled out for a paltry 76 – their second-lowest score ever – in response to England’s 201 at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, Gambhir reviewed the decision to omit Samson from the batting order. The 125-run defeat marked the world champions’ first defeat by more than 100 runs.
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The head coach insisted that there was no “hard and fast rule” that would bar Samson’s comeback during the rest of the series after indifferent form starting with the Ireland series. After scores of 5 and 0 in the Ireland series, Samson fell for one run in the rain-affected first T20I against England in Chester-le-Street. Samson, who lit up India’s T20 World Cup only four months ago, was subsequently dropped for Sooryavanshi, who made his debut in the second match in Manchester. Defending 190, the Men in Blue lost by four wickets.
“The first thing is that regarding the clarity Sanju Samson needed, he has been given that from my side. That’s a conversation strictly between the player and the head coach. That conversation is not going to come outside,” Gambhir told reporters after the latest defeat.
Gambhir affirmed that Samson’s contributions were not discarded altogether even though the Kerala wicket-keeper was recently dropped from the T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour.
“Regarding Sanju, we are very clear what he has done for India has been phenomenal and sometimes you just have to look at the form of a certain player. There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series.”
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While India’s selections have come under the scanner following their extended winless streak, Gambhir backed the calls made by the management, insisting that players must earn their long ropes in the XI.
“International cricket is about results, so whatever we feel is the best combination to give us that result, we play that combination and that playing XI. I’ve always been a big believer that everyone needs to earn their place and the right to play for India.”
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.