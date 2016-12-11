India vs England, Stats: Virat Kohli fifth batsman to hit three double centuries in calendar year

Virat Kohli and Jayant Yadav’s 241 run stand is the second highest by an eighth-wicket pair vs England in Tests. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli and Jayant Yadav’s 241 run stand is the second highest by an eighth-wicket pair vs England in Tests. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights on the fourth day of the fourth cricket Test between India and England.

# India’s impressive score of 631 is the highest by any team in Tests at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, eclipsing the 604 for 6 wickets declared by West Indies vs India in January 1975.

# India’s previous highest total against England at Wankhede Stadium was 591 in February 1933.

# India’s 631 is their highest total against England in Tests in India and their second highest vs England next only to the 664 at The Oval in August 2007.

# Virat Kohli and Jayant Yadav were associated in a double century stand for the eighth wicket – India’s first 200-plus partnership for this wicket-position in Tests. The said stand is the second highest by an eighth-wicket pair vs England in Tests behind the 243 between Clem Hill and Roger Hartigan for Australia at Adelaide in January 1908.

# Kohli has registered his highest Test score (235), surpassing the 211 vs New Zealand at Indore in October this year.

# With his aforesaid innings, he took his batting average to 50-plus in Tests to become the first batsman to register fifty-plus average in all three formats simultaneously.

# Kohli has posted four innings of 150-plus as Captain in Tests this year to become the third batsman to accomplish the feat – the first two being Michael Clarke (2012) and Brendon McCullum (2014).

# Kohli is the fifth batsman to hit three or more double centuries in a calendar year, joining Michael Clarke (Australia) – four in 2012; Don Bradman (Australia) in 1930; Ricky Ponting (Australia) in 2003, Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) in 2014.

# Kohli became the third batsman to post a double hundred in three consecutive Test series – vs West Indies, vs New Zealand and vs England – all in 2016 – the first two being Don Bradman in 1930-31 – vs England, West Indies & South Africa and Rahul Dravid in 2003-04 – vs New Zealand, Australia and Pakistan.

# Kohli has become the 17th Indian batsman to complete 2,000 runs or more in Tests in India.

# Kohli’s aggregate of 2580 (ave.88.96) in 36 matches is the highest by any batsman this year in International cricket. His tally includes seven hundreds and 13 fifties.

# Kohli is averaging 65.50 as captain while scoring 2096 runs in 21 Tests – the second highest average among the captains with at least 2000 runs in Tests next only to the 101.51 by Sir Donald Bradman – 3147 runs in 24 Tests.

# Kohli has totalled 640 runs at an average of 128.00 in four Tests in the present series – a new record in a Test series for India vs England, surpassing the 602 (average 100.33) by Rahul Dravid in four Tests in 2002.

# Kohli is the third Indian batsman after Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid to amass 600 runs or more in a Test series twice. Kohli had first amassed 600 runs vs Australia in 2014-15 – 692 (ave.86.50) in four Tests.

# Ravindra Jadeja is the 20th Indian bowler to complete 100 wickets or more in Tests.

# For the second time, three Indian batsmen have registered hundreds in the same Test innings vs England – Murali Vijay 136, Virat Kohli 235 and Jayant Yadav 104 – the first instance being Rahul Dravid 148, Sachin Tendulkar 193 and Sourav Ganguly 128 – at Leeds in 2002.

# Jayant Yadav is the first Indian number nine player to post a century. In all, 15 batsmen have recorded a century while playing as number nine batsman.

# Shaun Pollock remains the only number nine batsman to accomplish the aforesaid feat twice – 111 vs Sri Lanka at Centurion and an unbeaten 106 vs West Indies at Bridgetown – both in 2001.

# Keaton Jennings (112 & 0) became the fourth batsman to register a hundred and a duck on Test debut. He has joined India’s Gundappa Viswanath (0 & 137 vs Australia at Kanpur in 1969-70); South Africa’s Andrew Hudson (163 & 0 vs West Indies at Bridgetown in 1991-92) and Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim (0 & 109 not out vs New Zealand at Lahore in 1996-97)

# Adil Rashid’s tally of 22 wickets (ave.32.18) in four Tests is the third highest by an overseas leg spinner in a Test series in India next only to the 29 (ave.19.58) in five Tests in 1959-60 and 23 wickets (ave.16.86) in three Tests in 1956-57 by Richie Benaud.

# Joe Root has completed his 1,000 runs in Tests vs India – his tally being 1008 (ave.72.00) in ten Tests, including three centuries and seven fifties.

# Root is the 11th England batsman to complete 1,000 runs vs India in Tests. Alastair Cook is the only England batsman to manage 2,000 runs vs India in Tests – 2045 runs at an average of 51.12 in 24 Tests.

# Root has managed 397 runs at an average of 49.62 in four Tests, including a hundred and three fifties – his highest tally in a Test series away from home.

# The aforesaid tally is the highest by an England batsman in the current Test series.

# Moeen Ali’s first duck vs India is his sixth in Tests.

# Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 50 is his third fifty vs India – his 14th in Tests.

# Bairstow’s aggregate of 1419 at an average of 64.50, including three hundreds and eight fifties, in 16 Tests is a new record by a wicketkeeper in a calendar year. His tally is also the highest by any batsman this year.

# Bairstow’s tally of 11 fifty-plus innings (3 centuries + eight fifties) is a new record by a wicketkeeper in a calendar year in Tests.

