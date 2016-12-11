Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • India vs England, Stats: Virat Kohli fifth batsman to hit three double centuries in calendar year

India vs England, Stats: Virat Kohli fifth batsman to hit three double centuries in calendar year

Virat Kohli took his batting average to 50-plus in Tests to become the first batsman to register fifty-plus average in all three formats simultaneously.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: December 11, 2016 9:02:34 pm
India vs England, India vs England, Stats, ind vs Eng, Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Virat Kohli, kohli, kohli records, Jayant Yadav, kohli batting, Cricket news, Cricket stats, Cricket Virat Kohli and Jayant Yadav’s 241 run stand is the second highest by an eighth-wicket pair vs England in Tests. (Source: PTI)
Top News

Statistical highlights on the fourth day of the fourth cricket Test between India and England.

# India’s impressive score of 631 is the highest by any team in Tests at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, eclipsing the 604 for 6 wickets declared by West Indies vs India in January 1975.

# India’s previous highest total against England at Wankhede Stadium was 591 in February 1933.

# India’s 631 is their highest total against England in Tests in India and their second highest vs England next only to the 664 at The Oval in August 2007.

# Virat Kohli and Jayant Yadav were associated in a double century stand for the eighth wicket – India’s first 200-plus partnership for this wicket-position in Tests. The said stand is the second highest by an eighth-wicket pair vs England in Tests behind the 243 between Clem Hill and Roger Hartigan for Australia at Adelaide in January 1908.

# Kohli has registered his highest Test score (235), surpassing the 211 vs New Zealand at Indore in October this year.

# With his aforesaid innings, he took his batting average to 50-plus in Tests to become the first batsman to register fifty-plus average in all three formats simultaneously.

# Kohli has posted four innings of 150-plus as Captain in Tests this year to become the third batsman to accomplish the feat – the first two being Michael Clarke (2012) and Brendon McCullum (2014).

# Kohli is the fifth batsman to hit three or more double centuries in a calendar year, joining Michael Clarke (Australia) – four in 2012; Don Bradman (Australia) in 1930; Ricky Ponting (Australia) in 2003, Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) in 2014.

# Kohli became the third batsman to post a double hundred in three consecutive Test series – vs West Indies, vs New Zealand and vs England – all in 2016 – the first two being Don Bradman in 1930-31 – vs England, West Indies & South Africa and Rahul Dravid in 2003-04 – vs New Zealand, Australia and Pakistan.

# Kohli has become the 17th Indian batsman to complete 2,000 runs or more in Tests in India.

# Kohli’s aggregate of 2580 (ave.88.96) in 36 matches is the highest by any batsman this year in International cricket. His tally includes seven hundreds and 13 fifties.

# Kohli is averaging 65.50 as captain while scoring 2096 runs in 21 Tests – the second highest average among the captains with at least 2000 runs in Tests next only to the 101.51 by Sir Donald Bradman – 3147 runs in 24 Tests.

# Kohli has totalled 640 runs at an average of 128.00 in four Tests in the present series – a new record in a Test series for India vs England, surpassing the 602 (average 100.33) by Rahul Dravid in four Tests in 2002.

# Kohli is the third Indian batsman after Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid to amass 600 runs or more in a Test series twice. Kohli had first amassed 600 runs vs Australia in 2014-15 – 692 (ave.86.50) in four Tests.

# Ravindra Jadeja is the 20th Indian bowler to complete 100 wickets or more in Tests.

# For the second time, three Indian batsmen have registered hundreds in the same Test innings vs England – Murali Vijay 136, Virat Kohli 235 and Jayant Yadav 104 – the first instance being Rahul Dravid 148, Sachin Tendulkar 193 and Sourav Ganguly 128 – at Leeds in 2002.

# Jayant Yadav is the first Indian number nine player to post a century. In all, 15 batsmen have recorded a century while playing as number nine batsman.

# Shaun Pollock remains the only number nine batsman to accomplish the aforesaid feat twice – 111 vs Sri Lanka at Centurion and an unbeaten 106 vs West Indies at Bridgetown – both in 2001.

# Keaton Jennings (112 & 0) became the fourth batsman to register a hundred and a duck on Test debut. He has joined India’s Gundappa Viswanath (0 & 137 vs Australia at Kanpur in 1969-70); South Africa’s Andrew Hudson (163 & 0 vs West Indies at Bridgetown in 1991-92) and Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim (0 & 109 not out vs New Zealand at Lahore in 1996-97)

# Adil Rashid’s tally of 22 wickets (ave.32.18) in four Tests is the third highest by an overseas leg spinner in a Test series in India next only to the 29 (ave.19.58) in five Tests in 1959-60 and 23 wickets (ave.16.86) in three Tests in 1956-57 by Richie Benaud.

# Joe Root has completed his 1,000 runs in Tests vs India – his tally being 1008 (ave.72.00) in ten Tests, including three centuries and seven fifties.

# Root is the 11th England batsman to complete 1,000 runs vs India in Tests. Alastair Cook is the only England batsman to manage 2,000 runs vs India in Tests – 2045 runs at an average of 51.12 in 24 Tests.

# Root has managed 397 runs at an average of 49.62 in four Tests, including a hundred and three fifties – his highest tally in a Test series away from home.

# The aforesaid tally is the highest by an England batsman in the current Test series.

# Moeen Ali’s first duck vs India is his sixth in Tests.

# Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 50 is his third fifty vs India – his 14th in Tests.

# Bairstow’s aggregate of 1419 at an average of 64.50, including three hundreds and eight fifties, in 16 Tests is a new record by a wicketkeeper in a calendar year. His tally is also the highest by any batsman this year.

# Bairstow’s tally of 11 fifty-plus innings (3 centuries + eight fifties) is a new record by a wicketkeeper in a calendar year in Tests.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 