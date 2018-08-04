India vs England Stats: India register their fourth narrowest defeat by runs

India’s Virat Kohli reacts at the end of the match. (Source: Reuters) India’s Virat Kohli reacts at the end of the match. (Source: Reuters)

India suffered a 31-run loss to England on Saturday to register their fourth narrowest defeat by runs in Test cricket. Skipper Virat Kohli’s heroics went in vain as the hosts won the opening Test of the five-match Test series at the Edgbaston.

Resuming on 110 for five, India folded up for 162 despite Kohli’s 51 off 93 balls and Hardik Pandya’s 31. Playing their 1000th Test match, England made an early breakthrough with James Anderson removing Dinesh Karthik in the first over. Pandya came to the crease and India looked in control again as he and Kohli put on 29 runs for the seventh wicket.

WATCH: Where England took control of first Test

India’s biggest loss by runs was in Chennai in 1999 when Pakistan beat them by 12 runs. This is followed by another loss to Pakistan in 1987 when India lost the match in Bengaluru by 16 runs. Earlier in 1977, India saw the same result when they were defeated by Australia in Brisbane.

Narrowest defeat for India by runs:

12 v Pak, Chennai, 1999

16 v Pak, Bengaluru, 1987

16 v Aus, Brisbane, 1977

31 v Eng, Edgbaston, 2018 *

Most consecutive Tests at a venue without a win for Asian teams:

17 Edgbaston (1962-pre) **

16 Lord’s (1932-82)

16 Kensington Oval (1953-17)

14 MCG (1983 -17)

13 Sabina Park (1953-04)

13 Lord’s (2001-14)

13 Gabba (1947-pre)

Kohli has scored 200 or more runs in a Test match the most number of times among Indian players at 11. He has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid who have done so 10 times. Kohli also becomes the sixth Indian to get to 50+ scores in either innings when none of the rest go past 49.

The others in the list are:

Vengsarkar, Leeds, 1986

Tendulkar, MCG, 1999

Tendulkar, Mumbai,, 2001

Dravid, Kingston, 2006

Dhoni, Edgbaston, 2011

KOHLI, Edgbaston, 2018 *

Ishant Sharma is the first Indian since Anil Kumble at Adelaide in 2003 to take 3 wickets in an over outside Asia.

Sam Curran is England’s first ever under-21 player to get a man-of-the-match in Tests.

Also read: India register their fourth narrowest defeat by runs

In Birmingham, the venue of the 1000th Test, England have played 50 matches since their first Test in May 1902 against Australia, winning 27, losing eight with 15 ending in draws. England’s win percentage of 35.73 is the third best behind Australia (47.16) and South Africa (37.70). India, who have played 522 Tests so far, have a win percentage of 27.77 — seventh among top Test playing nations.

Root’s side won the one-day international series between the teams 2-1 and lost the Twenty20 series by the same margin last month.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd