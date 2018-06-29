Ben Stokes returns to England squad for India ODIs

Ben Stokes is back in England squad for ODIs against India. (Source: AP file) Ben Stokes is back in England squad for ODIs against India. (Source: AP file)

England have announced their 14-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against India that would be led by Eoin Morgan and will see all-rounder Ben Stokes making a comeback to the side. Stokes sustained a hmastring injury earlier this month against Australia. England are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests against India.

England are coming into this series after hammering Australia 5-0 at home. They defeated Tim Paine-led Australia side in a clean sweep. The selectors have picked a pretty balanced squad with openers Alex Hales and Jason Roy in good form. Jonny Bairtsow and Jos Buttler are also in top-form while skipper Morgan has the ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs.

Sam Curran and Sam Billings haven’t found a place in the ODI squad but Sam’s brother Tom has been called up. Sam Curran though has made a place for himself in the shorter format along with Chris Jordan.

They also have two regular spinners in Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali while Test captain Joe Root was also seen bowling during the Australia series as the third spinner.

Among the quick bowlers, England selectors have gone with Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood and David Willey along with Curran and Jake Ball. The one day series will begin on July 12 at Trent Bridge.

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Jake Ball

