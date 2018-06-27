India vs England: Sourav Ganguly, Harsha Bhogle, Ashish Nehra among star-studded commentators panel

Sourav Ganguly will be one of the panelists during India’s tour of England. (Express Photo) Sourav Ganguly will be one of the panelists during India’s tour of England. (Express Photo)

India’s crucial away tour to England begins from July 3. As Virat Kohli and his men begin their sojourn with the first T20I match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday the official broadcasters have made sure that the cricket viewers will have a great experience as its all-star panel of commentators will give an in-depth and expert analysis of the game. Showcasing pre, mid and post-match analyses of the tour, Extraaa Innings once again returns to the fold and will feature expert insights from an impressive line-up of cricketing personalities like Sourav Ganguly, Ashish Nehra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Graeme Swann, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Gaurav Kapur, Deep Dasgupta, Vivek Razdan and Alan Wilkins.

Apart from the rethought set design, the show will now feature personality-driven segments for a healthy dose of entertainment and increased fan engagement to bring the Indian touch to the analyses. To ensure an unparalleled viewing experience for fans across India, the series will be broadcast with English and Hindi commentary on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 channels respectively.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who will be one among the panelist and commentators, said, ““The conditions in England have proven to be tough for many Indian teams in the past. However, with the fantastic form of the team this year, I think we are in for a closely contested series. I have a lot of fond memories of playing in England and I can’t wait to share my thoughts and engage with cricket fans throughout the tour.”

