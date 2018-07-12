Siddarth Kaul’s stunning catch sends Ben Stokes walking; watch video

India bowled out England for 268 in first ODI. (Source: AP) India bowled out England for 268 in first ODI. (Source: AP)

Siddarth Kaul might have had an ordinary start to his ODI career against England at Nottingham but his athleticism in the field caught everyone’s eye. In the 45th over of the England innings in the first ODI of the series at Trent Bridge, Kuldeep Yadav bowled a length delivery to Ben Stokes who went for a reverse sweep. Stokes did connect well with the ball but Kaul, stationed at backward point, dived to his natural side and grabbed the catch to send the left-handed batsman back in the pavillion. Stokes had just completed his 50 when he got out and failed to add more runs to the tally.

Kuldeep eventually returned with figures of 6/25 in 10 overs and England were bowled out for 268 in 49.5 overs. Jos Buttler top-scored with 53 for the home side. Earlier, Virat Kohli after winning the toss, invited England to bat.

Openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow responded well and notched up 71/0 in first 10 overs. Kohli then brought Kuldeep into the attack and the chinaman pushed the hosts on the backfoot. He removed Roy, Joe Root and Bairstow in quick succession while captain Eoin Morgan was undone by Yuzvendra Chahal to leave England struggling at 105/4.

But Buttler and Stokes joined hands and stitched a stand of 93 runs for the fifth wicket before getting out. Kuldeep then came back into the attack and dismissed Buttler, Stokes and David Willey in a span of 18 runs. With this, Kuldeep became the first left-arm wrist spinner to complete a six-for in ODIs.

