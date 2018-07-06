India vs England: Shardul Thakur replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for ODIs

Selectors call Shardul Thakur for England ODIs in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah. (Source: AP) Selectors call Shardul Thakur for England ODIs in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah. (Source: AP)

Shardul Thakur has been named as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for upcoming three-match ODI series against England. Bumrah had injured his left thumb during the first T20I against Ireland after which he was ruled out of the limited overs fixtures. Earlier, Deepak Chahar replaced Bumrah in the T20I squad against England.

Bumrah underwent surgery in England before returning home and will then begin rehabilitation process under BCCI’s medical team.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ODI squad,” the BCCI statement read. “Bumrah underwent a surgery on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in Leeds before returning to India. The surgery was successful and he will commence rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.”

India are scheduled to play three ODIs against England after the on-going three-match T20I series. Thakur has played three ODIs for India and has picked five wickets. The right-arm bowler was with India A where he was the part of the side that played tri-series against England Lions and West Indies A. In four matches, Thakur scalped 8 wickets.

Apart from Bumrah, all-rounder Washington Sundar was also ruled out of the T20I and ODI series after sustaining an ankle injury. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya was named his replacement for the T20Is while Axar Patel was called up for the ODIs.

After the limited overs series, India will also play a five-match Test series that is scheduled to begin from August 1. it would be interesting to see if Bumrah who is the newest player added to the Indian Test squad finds a place for himself or stays away due to injury.

Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel.

