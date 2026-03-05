India vs England semi-final: Three key battles where the match could be won or lost in Mumbai today

India and England will go toe to toe in a third consecutive Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. While the teams entered the tournament last month with strikingly different forms and odds to scoop up a third world title, the margins separating India and England have trimmed over the course of the group stages and the subsequent Super 8s.

It has largely been made possible due to England’s rapid surge to their best in the Super 8s in Sri Lanka, overcoming New Zealand, Pakistan and co-hosts Sri Lanka. That makes up for interesting sub-plots in the semi-final against Suryakumar Yadav’s India, who have been wavering across departments despite winning six of their seven contests thus far.

The Samson-Archer duel

The Powerplays could well set the marker for the outcome of the contest tonight on a pitch that sports live grass and could aid some early movement on and off the strip. Despite his career-best performance that resurrected India from the trenches against the West Indies in Kolkata last Sunday, India opener Sanju Samson wouldn’t have forgotten the scars of the five-match series against England last year. Samson was felled by the short ball in each of the five matches, with England seam menace Jofra Archer accounting him on three of the five outings.

Interestingly, their last skirmish also occured at the Wankhede Stadium, with Samson starting in spectacular fashion with a six against Archer, off the short ball. He then perished for 16 off seven deliveries, falling to the fiery quick Mark Wood on that occasion.

Samson vs Archer in T20Is: 5 innings; 25 runs; 3 dismissals; 108.69 SR; Ave: 8.33

As they erred too much by stressing on Samson and the short delivery, it was Abhishek Sharma who walloped the Englishmen then, plundering a sensational 135 off 54 deliveries – the highest individual score by an Indian – as the Men in Blue romped to a 150-run victory. England wouldn’t want to repeat a similar mistake tonight.

The captains’ corner

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been the anchor-accumulator for the side this tournament, far from his best and yet not completely out of sync with his rigours. Suryakumar will have his task cut out in a middle-overs intitiation tonight should he come up against the wily leggie Adil Rashid. With his snappy high-arm release and tossed-up googlies, Rashid can play tricks on the Indian batters. He had famously scooped up Suryakumar in the 2022 World Cup semi-final that landed the Indians a devastating 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide. But SKY has a healthy overall record against the leg-spinner – striking at 176.66 with an average of 53 runs in five meetings.

Meanwhile, the focus will also rest on the in-form Harry Brook’s match-ups against India’s X-factors, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy. Brook had a horror tour last year to India, scoring a solitary fifty as he was shredded to four sub-20 dismissals. Three of them came up against Chakaravarthy, making up for a lip-smacking contest. The England skipper has been in form with a stunning hundred against Pakistan and it will be interesting the middle-overs unravel in Mumbai.

England’s Jacks of all trades

England have not nearly had the perfect game and captain Brook isn’t relying on one either. Instead, it has been all-rounder Will Jacks who has done all the heavy lifting in the death overs. Going up against a reliable seam duo in Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, Jacks’ nous will be tested at the death, forming another crucial match-up to decide the second finalist of the tournament.