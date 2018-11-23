ICC Women’s World T20: India exit in semi-finals, lose to England

India’s quest for a maiden ICC Women’s World T20 final place was stopped by England in the semi-finals at North Sound, Antigua, following a poor display with the bat. India’s best finishes in the past have been the semifinals as well – in 2009 and 2010. With the 8-wicket win over India, with 17 balls to spare, England set up a final with traditional rivals Australia who got the better of defending champions Windies in another one-sided contest.

Advertising

Batting first, India could only muster 112 runs on the board and that was too small a total to be defended with Natalie Sciver and Amy Jones staying unbeaten on 52 runs and 53 runs respectively. England chased down the target when Jones smacked a short Anuja Patil delivery over the deep mid-on fielder for a boundary.

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat with the team selection raising some eyeballs. Mithali Raj, one of India’s most experienced players, was not included for the semifinal with the skipper reflecting the team was “sticking to the winning combination” that helped get the better of Australia in the dead rubber. Following the defeat, she was asked whether the decision makes sense in hindsight and she said, “Whatever we decided, we decided for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, no regrets. I’m proud of the way my girls played through the tournament.”

Smriti Mandhana and Taniya Bhatia gave India a decent start by putting together 43 runs for the opening wicket inside the Powerplay overs. When Following’s Bhatia exit in the ninth over, with India 53/2, the flow of runs slowed down despite high flying Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet in the middle. At 89/2, Jemimah was dismissed by Kirstie Gordon as England spinners made merry on the tricky pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Following Jemimah into the pavillion were Veda Krishnamurthy (2), Harmanpreet (16), Dayalan Hemalatha (1), Anuja Patil (0) and Radha Yadav (4) to go from 89/2 to 104/8. Between 13.3 overs and 18.4 overs, or 31 balls, India lost six wickets for 15 runs without a boundary in between to hand the advantage to England. Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma followed in the final over of the innings.

Advertising

England’s chase didn’t get off to the best of starts with Radha Yadav striking in the second over to dismiss Tamsin Beaumont. Deepti got another England wicket in the fifth over to send the other opener in Danielle Wyatt back in the pavillion. At 24/2, India had the right start and hope of defending the small total. But those hopes were dashed by smart and sensible batting by Sciver and Jones to keep their head steady in the 113 run chase.

The final between England and Australia will be played on Sunday. England are looking to win their second World Cup in 18 months having clinched the 50 over edition at home.