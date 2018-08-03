India vs England: Sam Curran’s fighting 63 sets India a target of 194 runs

For England, young Sam Currant led a rearguard action with a fighting 63. Ishant Sharma picked up five wickets with the ball for India. (Source: Reuters) For England, young Sam Currant led a rearguard action with a fighting 63. Ishant Sharma picked up five wickets with the ball for India. (Source: Reuters)

England were bowled out for 180 by India in their second innings at Edgbaston on Friday. As a result, India requires 194 runs to win the first Test. Ishant Sharma was the star of the show with five wickets. R Ashwin complimented him ably with three wickets. For England, young Sam Currant led a rearguard action with a fighting 63.

The Three Lions began from their overnight score of 9/1. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. At 39/3 England lost Joe Root but Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow stitched a small partnership of 31 runs before Malan was dismissed by Ishant Sharma. Sharma struck twice thereafter to leave England reeling at 86/6 at lunch.

86 for 6 soon turned to 87 for 7 as Buttler to succumbed to an outside edge. But Curran batted fearlessly and pulled England back from death. The 89 runs partnership with Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad was vital for England’s survival. Dropped catches also assisted Curran as he brought up his first Test fifty. He was finally dismissed for 63 off 65 balls. Ishant Sharma was India’s best bowler on the day as he returned with figures of 5/51 in 13 ovs.

Batting on a third-day pitch will not be easy and India need to play hard and sensible cricket to win this match. Meanwhile, the highest target successfully chased down in Edgbaston is 281 by South Africa vs England in 2008. The highest targets successfully chased down by India outside Asia is 403 vs West Indies, Port of Spain, 1976.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App