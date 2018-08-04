Indian vs England: Sam Curran is a player who can perform under pressure, says Kumar Sangakkara

Sam Curran was playing his second Test for England. (Source: Reuters) Sam Curran was playing his second Test for England. (Source: Reuters)

England fast bowler Sam Curran made headlines with his bowling performance in the first Test of the five-match series against India when he scalped a four-wicket haul in the first innings and then struck a brisk 63 off 65 in the second. Praising his abilities, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara who has shared the dressing room with the youngster said that he is a special talent and has the potential to play for England for long.

“He is a guy who can bat really well. He has been so impressive for Surrey. He has shouldered the burden of the opening bowler across all format. The kind of character he has shown isn’t just the testament to the hard work he is putting but also to county cricket system. In three years, he has become a player who can go out and perform under pressure,” Sangakkara said after the match.

Sam’s brother Tom has also played for England and talking about them, the former Sri Lanka batsman said that the two are tough competitors. “Hopefully, he and Tom (Curran) have the opportunity to work together for England in the future but they would take a lot of pride in the way they work. They are very tough competitors which I love to see. Everything about their game and the effort they put in is about moving forward. There would be a lot of proud boys sitting in that Surrey dressing room watching him (Sam Curran) that he is a special player whom you need to handle with care. You need to make sure that he has a long career for England.”

Curran, after receiving the Player of the Match award, said that he learned a lot from batting Virat Kohli bat and took tips from Sangakkara after the second day. “I looked to learn from how Virat batted with the tail in the first innings. This is what I always wanted – playing Test cricket with these guys I have grown up watching and I am looking to learn the most I can from them,” he said.

India and England will now meet at Lord’s for the second Test scheduled to begin from August 9.

