India vs England: Sam Curran youngest to take a four-fer for England in Tests

A steady and strong Indian batting line-up went through a nightmare in the first innings of the first Test match against England at Edgbaston when 20-year-old Sam Curran ripped apart the top order. India have always been troubled by the left-handed fast bowlers. Be it Alan Mullally, Mitchell Johnson, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Bracken or Mohammad Amir, Indian batsmen have been dominated by the left-arm bowlers. Curran became the new name added in this tally as the batsmen on Thursday completely failed to read his line and length.

The left-hander announced his arrival after he broke the steady stand between openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan after removing Vijay for 20. The right-handed batsman failed to read the line of the ball that was angled into him and was trapped in front of the stumps. Two deliveries later, Curran got rid of KL Rahul for 4 who played an outside off-stump delivery directed away from him on to his stumps. India were now 54/2 and in no time were reduced to 59/3 when the England bowler scalped Dhawan’s wicket. Dhawan once again fell for the length delivery that was moving away from him and gave a catch to Dawid Malan to get out for 26.

The first session of the day belonged to England and the story didn’t change much in the post-lunch session too. The visiting team kept losing wickets till captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya joined hands and showed resistance. The duo stitched a stand of 48 runs for the sixth before Curran once again got into the act. He bowled a yorker to Pandya that he failed to defend and the red cherry hit him on the front pad to give Curran his fourth wicket of the innings. With this dismissal, Curran at the age of 20years and 60 days became the youngest England bowler to pick a four-for. He surpassed Bill Voce who achieved the feat at 20years 179 days against West Indies back in 1930.

Who’s Sam Curran

Sam Curran comes from a cricketing background where his brother Tom Curran has represented England in two Tests, 8 ODIs and 6 T20Is while his father played 11 ODIs for Zimbabwe and played county cricket with Northamptonshire. There is another brother as well, Ben, who is involved in the Surrey set-up. Sam made his Test debut against Pakistan earlier this year where he scalped a wicket apiece in both the innings. He has also been an experienced customer in First-Class cricket where he has played 42 matches and has picked 119 wickets so far.

