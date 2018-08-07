If someone is good, he should play for the national team regardless of age, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar feels talent, not age should be the sole criteria while selecting a national team. (Source: File Photo) Sachin Tendulkar feels talent, not age should be the sole criteria while selecting a national team. (Source: File Photo)

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar supported England’s decision to blood youngsters like Sam Curran and Ollie Pope in the ongoing their Test series against India. “If somebody is good, he should play for the country and age shouldn’t be the criteria,” Tendulkar said.

20-year-old left-arm pacer Sam Curran made headlines during the first Test between India and England at Edgbaston. Curran took four wickets in India’s first innings before playing a match-saving half-century in the subsequent England innings. England have now called up uncapped Ollie Pope, also 20 years old, for the second Test to be played at Lord’s and he replaces an out of form Dawid Malan.

Tendulkar further mentioned that he himself started his career at the age of 16 and beginning early has only helped him.

“When I played my first game, I was only 16. In a way, it only helped. I didn’t know what it was like to face Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir. Possibly, the best bowling attack at the stage,” Tendulkar recalled.

“You only see one side of the coin as you are young and fearless but with experience and maturity, you start seeing the other side as well to balance things out,” he added.

Talking about Curran and Pope’s England career, Tendulkar said, “That is the age when you don’t see anything and just want to do well. There are going to be tough moments but that’s what you play for.”

