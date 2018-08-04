Follow Us:
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar applauds Ishant Sharma’s fifer at Edgbaston

Ishant Sharma completed his 8th five-wicket haul in Test cricket in the second innings against England as India bowl out the hosts for 180.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 4, 2018 11:44:18 am
India vs England 1st Test Ishant Sharma took five wickets in the second innings against England. (Source: Reuters)
India seamer Ishant Sharma, on Friday, left cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar impressed with his bowling performance on the third day of the first Test against England. The 29-year old went on to complete his 8th five-wicket haul, which included the dismissals of Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad. In a tweet, Tendulkar wrote that Ishant’s spell brought back the memories of his 7-wicket haul at Lord’s in 2014. “Fantastic effort by @ImIshant. Brought back memories from the game at Lord’s in 2014,” the 45-year old said.

Sharma was quick to reply to Tendulkar and said that he feels motivated now to do more. “Thanks Sachin Paaji… for your kind words!…nothing motivates better when it comes straight from the God-of-Cricket,” Sharma wrote.

Sharma’s breathtaking spells brought in praise from several sports stars including spinner Harbhajan Singh.

India bowled out England for 180 in the second innings, setting themselves up a target of 194. In reply, India lost five wickets for 110 and will need 84 runs to win the first Test. The visitors can take confidence from the fact that skipper Kohli, who scored 149 runs in the first innings, is still in the middle.

