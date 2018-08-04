India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar applauds Ishant Sharma’s fifer at Edgbaston

Ishant Sharma took five wickets in the second innings against England. (Source: Reuters) Ishant Sharma took five wickets in the second innings against England. (Source: Reuters)

India seamer Ishant Sharma, on Friday, left cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar impressed with his bowling performance on the third day of the first Test against England. The 29-year old went on to complete his 8th five-wicket haul, which included the dismissals of Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad. In a tweet, Tendulkar wrote that Ishant’s spell brought back the memories of his 7-wicket haul at Lord’s in 2014. “Fantastic effort by @ImIshant. Brought back memories from the game at Lord’s in 2014,” the 45-year old said.

Sharma was quick to reply to Tendulkar and said that he feels motivated now to do more. “Thanks Sachin Paaji… for your kind words!…nothing motivates better when it comes straight from the God-of-Cricket,” Sharma wrote.

Thanks Sachin Paaji… for your kind words!👍…nothing motivates better when it comes straight from the God-of-Cricket🇮🇳 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) 4 August 2018

Sharma’s breathtaking spells brought in praise from several sports stars including spinner Harbhajan Singh.

#ENGvIND: Ishant Sharma picked up a crucial 5-for and Sam Curran hit a crucial 50. It’s now down to Kohli and co again as India need 84 runs and England need 5 wickets to win the Test. Who will take a 1-0 lead in Birmingham? #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/3va0RG48v4 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 4 August 2018

Oh lambheeeeeeee…top spell @ImIshant wish you many more 5 wickets hauls… today as a senior bowler responded well when it was needed the most.. sabash tere.. India will be happy chasing 194.. Go well boys @BCCI #EngvInd 1st test — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 3 August 2018

5th wicket today and that to a crucial one..@ImIshant you are rocking today.. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/IS1SNWfMje — Divya Singh🇮🇳 (@Divyasingh04) 3 August 2018

Take a bow another hundred congratulations skipper many more to come👏👏⭐️🇮🇳😊🙏 and welldone @ImIshant and @y_umesh 😊👍 #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/exgSEUi3cE — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) 2 August 2018

India bowled out England for 180 in the second innings, setting themselves up a target of 194. In reply, India lost five wickets for 110 and will need 84 runs to win the first Test. The visitors can take confidence from the fact that skipper Kohli, who scored 149 runs in the first innings, is still in the middle.

