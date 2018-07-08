Follow Us:
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
India vs England, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma’s ‘unbelievable’ batting anchors India to series win, Twitterati reacts

Chasing a target of 199 in the third and final T20I, India rode on Rohit Sharma's 100* to win the match by 7 wickets.

India vs England, Ind vs Eng, England India, Rohit Sharma, sports news, cricket, Indian Express India defeated England by 7 wickets in third T20I. (Source: AP)
India defeated England 2-1 in the three-match series on Sunday in Bristol. Chasing a target of 199 in the third and final T20I, India rode on Rohit Sharma’s 100* to go over the line by 7 wickets. India lost two early wickets in the chase but a stand between Rohit and captain Virat Kohli steadied the ship for the side. Earlier, England started off the proceedings in an aggressive manner as the openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler struck 73 in the powerplay overs. Roy notched up a half-century. The hosts then lost wickets in quick succession and were eventually restricted them to 198/9 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya got four wickets after being hit for 22 runs in the first over. India had earlier, won the clash at Old Trafford but England leveled the series in Cardiff. The two teams will now play three ODIs and five Tests.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

