India vs England, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma’s ‘unbelievable’ batting anchors India to series win, Twitterati reacts

India defeated England by 7 wickets in third T20I. (Source: AP) India defeated England by 7 wickets in third T20I. (Source: AP)

India defeated England 2-1 in the three-match series on Sunday in Bristol. Chasing a target of 199 in the third and final T20I, India rode on Rohit Sharma’s 100* to go over the line by 7 wickets. India lost two early wickets in the chase but a stand between Rohit and captain Virat Kohli steadied the ship for the side. Earlier, England started off the proceedings in an aggressive manner as the openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler struck 73 in the powerplay overs. Roy notched up a half-century. The hosts then lost wickets in quick succession and were eventually restricted them to 198/9 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya got four wickets after being hit for 22 runs in the first over. India had earlier, won the clash at Old Trafford but England leveled the series in Cardiff. The two teams will now play three ODIs and five Tests.

Unbelievable Batting display …this next few weeks of cricket between these 2 teams is going to be a must watch … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 8 July 2018

Love watching @ImRo45 Bat …. He must open in any white ball team he plays in …. #ENGvIND #itscomimghome 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 8 July 2018

First keeper to take five catches in a T20I innings !! #WhistlePodu for THALA 💪 @msdhoni #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/pA7eREulPm — Lakshmi Narayanan (@lakshuakku) 8 July 2018

Well done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 on winning the T20I series. Great knock @ImRo45 and a brilliant allround performance by @hardikpandya7 today. Good luck for the ODIs 👍 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/6rE791vGEI — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 8 July 2018

What a sensational chase this has been. Superb hundred for @ImRo45 and India win yet another series. Intetestingly, India have not lost a bilateral 3 match T20i series yet. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9Gec8rlyPS — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 8 July 2018

Wohhhooo!!! What a fanatic win #TeamIndia! Proud to be part of such an incredible team & winning this T20 series #ENGvIND! @ImRo45 you beauty! We can never get enough of you knocking those boundaries & What an amazing show by @hardikpandya7

Well done guys! 🇮🇳 @imVkohli @BCCI pic.twitter.com/5qV57lQdW4 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 8 July 2018

