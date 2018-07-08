India vs England: Rohit Sharma becomes second batsman to score three T20I centuries

Rohit Sharma slammed 100 off just 56 balls. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma slammed 100 off just 56 balls. (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten hundred against England in the third and final T20I in Bristol to help India clinch the T20I series. It was Rohit’s third in T20Is, joining Colin Munro as the leading century-maker in the format. Only 2 weeks ago, Rohit had hit 97 against Ireland but this occasion the right-hander made amends and ensured that he reached the three-figure mark. Incidentally, Rohit Sharma also becomes the first player to score three hundreds across each format – Test, ODI, and T20I. Courtesy of his fantastic knock Sharma was adjudged the man of the match.

READ: Rohit Sharma becomes second batsman to score three T20I hundreds

Rohit’s effortless 100 which came off just 56 balls was laced with 11 fours and 5 sixes. His half-century came off 28 balls and his hundred in the next 28. Much like his other knocks, Rohit took his time to settle in and was on the rampage once he got his eye in. From there on he started playing with the field and picking gaps at will. However, not once did he panic and ultimately reached the milestone in the penultimate over of India’s innings.

Unbelievable Batting display …this next few weeks of cricket between these 2 teams is going to be a must watch … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 8 July 2018

Reflecting on his knock, Sharma spoke at the post-match presentation and said,”Assessing conditions was important at the start of the innings. Once we see off the new ball, we always knew wicket was a good one with short boundaries. Held my shape well. I like to be calm, not to panic too much. I know once you’re there, you can make it up later. Always important to try and assess the bowlers as well. With four fielders inside, there’s always that option to take chances.”

Earlier, in the day Rohit Sharma also became the fifth batsman to score more than 2000 T20I runs. India captain Virat Kohli, Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik and New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill are the others featuring on the elite list.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App