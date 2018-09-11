India vs England: Rishabh Pant scores maiden Test century

India’s Rishabh Pant celebrates his maiden century. (Source: Reuters) India’s Rishabh Pant celebrates his maiden century. (Source: Reuters)

Rishabh Pant scored his maiden Test century on the fifth day of the final Test between England and India. The 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who is playing his third Test, brought up his century by smashing a six of Adil Rashid’s delivery.

He along with K L Rahul remained steady at the crease trying to save India from losing yet another Test match. The Delhi wicketkeeper came to bat when India were struggling at 121 runs for the loss of five wickets.

It is interesting to note that Pant had opened his account in Test cricket with a six to Rashid and now he brings up his century with a six to the same bowler.

He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test hundred in England. At, 20 years and 342 days, Pant also becomes the youngest wicket-keeper to score a Test hundred in England.

Rishabh Pant made his Test debut at Trent Bridge making him the 291st Test player for India. After an amazing season at Indian Premier League (IPL), Pant was included in the Test squad against England. He scored 684 runs in 14 matches for the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL, which included a century and eight fifties.

After twin centuries by Alastair Cook and England skipper Joe Root in the second innings of the final Test, England posted a target of 464 runs for the visitors. In response, India lost early wickets as Shikhar Dhawan scored one run, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed to open their account. However, centuries from Rahul and Pant have kept the English players battling for a win in Alastair Cook’s farewell Test.

