Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
India vs England: Rishabh Pant becomes fourth Indian wicketkeeper to take five catches on debut Test

Rishabh Pant entered his name in record books by becoming only the fourth Indian wicket-keeper to take five catches on his debut Test match.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 19, 2018 10:44:59 pm
India’s Rishabh Pant runs in the field during the second day of the third Test. (Source: AP)
Rishabh Pant entered his name in record books by becoming only the fourth Indian wicket-keeper to take five catches on his debut Test match at Trent Bridge where India are playing England in five-match Test series.

Pant took the catches of Alaistair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid to become only the fourth Indian player in history to take five catches on their debut. Hardik Pandya picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as India bowled out England for 161 in the first innings after India made a total of 329.

Pant has joined Tamhane, Kiran More and Naman Ojha in the elite list of cricketers who have taken five catches on their Test debut.

Five catches on debut Test for an Indian wicketkeeper:
Tamhane v Pak, Dhaka, 1955
Kiran More v Eng, Lord’s, 1986
Naman Ojha v SL, Colombo SSC, 2015
Pant v Eng, Trent Bridge, 2018

He is also the first Asian wicket-keeper and third in the world to take five catches in an innings on Test debut.

Five catches by a wicketkeeper on debut innings:
B Taber vs SA, Jo’burg, 1966
J MacLean vs Brisbane, 1978
Rishabh Pant vs England, 2018

Pant on Saturday became the first Indian batsman to open his Test account with a six. India are currently trailing the five-match series 2-0.

