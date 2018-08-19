India vs England: Rishabh Pant becomes fourth Indian wicketkeeper to take five catches on debut Test

Rishabh Pant entered his name in record books by becoming only the fourth Indian wicket-keeper to take five catches on his debut Test match at Trent Bridge where India are playing England in five-match Test series.
Pant took the catches of Alaistair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid to become only the fourth Indian player in history to take five catches on their debut. Hardik Pandya picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as India bowled out England for 161 in the first innings after India made a total of 329.
Pant has joined Tamhane, Kiran More and Naman Ojha in the elite list of cricketers who have taken five catches on their Test debut.
Five catches on debut Test for an Indian wicketkeeper:
Tamhane v Pak, Dhaka, 1955
Kiran More v Eng, Lord’s, 1986
Naman Ojha v SL, Colombo SSC, 2015
Pant v Eng, Trent Bridge, 2018
He is also the first Asian wicket-keeper and third in the world to take five catches in an innings on Test debut.
Five catches by a wicketkeeper on debut innings:
B Taber vs SA, Jo’burg, 1966
J MacLean vs Brisbane, 1978
Rishabh Pant vs England, 2018
1st Indian to get 5 catches on debut. Pant has been flying and Pandya is giving him reason to fly with his best spell as a test match bowler.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 19 August 2018
2 runs to save the follow on….2 wickets to go. Five catches for Pant. Pandya on a hattrick. India on fire. England on the mat. #EngvInd
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 August 2018
Pant on Saturday became the first Indian batsman to open his Test account with a six. India are currently trailing the five-match series 2-0.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App