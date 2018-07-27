Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

India vs England: R Ashwin suffers minor injury ahead of first Test

R Ashwin suffered minor hand injury and as a precautionary measure did not not take field on the second day of the practice game against Essex.

By: PTI | Chelmsford | Published: July 27, 2018 12:11:02 am
R Ashwin cricket R Ashwin suffered a hand injury. (BCCI Photo)
Related News

India’s premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suffered a minor hand injury and as a precautionary measure did not not take field on the second day of the ongoing three-day practice game against Essex.

Ashwin was hit on the right hand during a net session this morning. To avoid any further damage, Ashwin decided not to bowl, bat or field. The Indian team management said that the physio has taken a look and deduced that it was only a minor injury.

Ashwin later bowled in the nets during the lunch break. India were all out for 395 in 100.2 overs with Dinesh Karthik top-scoring for the visitors with his 82-run knock.

The first Test begins in Birmingham on August 1 and spinners are likely to play a key role, considering the hot conditions, suitable for Indian bowlers.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 