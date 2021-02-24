India vs England: Pumped up Kohli in fiery mood on Day 1 of pink-ball Test

India bowled out England for just 112 inside two sessions as spinner Axar Patel and R Ashwin spun a web around the visitors on Day 1 of the day-night third Test on Wednesday.

In reply, the hosts began cautiously with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, the youngster from Punjab, survived an initial scare after the TV umpire ruled him not out in the third over after England claimed for a contentious catch.

The incident, which stirred up a controversy, occurred when Gill was on strike and edged one to the slips where Stokes was lying in wait. Stokes took the ball but the momentum on it did not help him.

Replays suggested that the ball did brush the ground, but the decision from third umpire was too early to decide.

While the English camp was bemused with the TV Umpire’s decision, India skipper Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was surprised at England’s appeal.

Kohli was in an aggressive mood throughout the day in Ahmedabad and it reached its tipping point when England skipper Joe Root was dismissed lbw by Ashwin. Kohli celebrated the wicket fiercely and even dropped the F-bomb. He even pulled off the famous chainsaw celebration, which was synonymous with Brett Lee and Sourav Ganguly.

Aggressive Virat Kohli is a Treat To Watch 🔥 Punching The Ground ❤️😎pic.twitter.com/UVU1O0yJYw — Virat Kohli Trends (@TrendingVirat) February 24, 2021

Earlier, Ishant, only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to play in 100 Tests, fittingly took India’s first wicket in the third over as he dismissed opener, Dominic Sibley, for a duck. Thereafter, it was all Ashwin and Patel show as the duo bamboozled the England batsmen to complete the submission.