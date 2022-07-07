India vs England 1st T20I Predicted Playing XIs: Rohit Sharma returns to lead men in blue

India vs England 1st T20I Playing XI Prediction: Experimentation will go out of the window as India will get down to finalising their best eleven for the World Cup during the three-match T20 series against an ultra-aggressive England on Thursday. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the fifth Test in Birmingham after contracting COVID-19, will be travelling to the port city on Wednesday and it will feature in the series-opener.

ENG vs IND 1st T20I FOLLOW LIVE

Test players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant will join the T20 squad from the second game onwards. Their absence would give fringe players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson one more game to make a statement though they seem to have fallen in the pecking order in India’s list of probables for the World Cup in Australia.

Jos Buttler has been appointed England’s new limited-overs captain following the retirement of Eoin Morgan. England test captain Ben Stokes will skip the Twenty20 series against India but will return for the one-day internationals.

Here are all the details you need to know before the game begins.

India vs England 1st T20I Match Details: India vs England, 1st T20I will be played at The Rosebowl, Southampton on Thursday, July 7. The average first-innings score at the venue in this year’s T20 Blast has been 165. Five of the seven games here this season have been won by teams batting first.

India vs England 1st T20I Pitch Report:

The pitch at The Rosebowl, Southampton tends to help pacers with natural bounce and carry but batters will enjoy themselves if they can see out the initial few overs. 180-190 can be a competitive total. The last time India played T20Is at this venue, they were able to score more than 200 on two occasions.

India vs England 1st T20I Weather Report:

The weather forecast for the first game is a good one no chances of rain. As per weather.com, the evening will be a pleasant one when the match is scheduled to begin (10.30 pm ). The temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celcius

India vs England 1st T20I Probable Playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran/David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan/Reece Topley/Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India vs England 1st T20I Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi



England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt