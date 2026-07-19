India vs England Playing 11, 3rd ODI: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, IND bowling at Lord’s

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Playing 11 Today Match, Team Prediction, Full Squad: Rohit Sharma and India's combinations will be in focus during the final ODI at Lord's on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 19, 2026 07:57 AM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma will be in focus at Lord's today. (CREIMAS)IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma will be in focus at Lord's today. (CREIMAS)
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India and England will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

Despite winning the first match of the series, Shubman Gill’s men failed to close out the series in the second game in Cardiff, where England made a strong comeback thanks to an unbeaten 99 from Joe Root.

ALSO READ | Lord’s brings Gill a chance to stamp his authority on ODI side

Speculations have also intensified about Rohit Sharma’s future in the ODI squad after a lean run thus far this year. While India’s middle-order batting is expected to be rejigged with the return of KL Rahul, India will also consider playing an additional wicket-taking option in Kuldeep Yadav, who could replace the injured Washington Sundar.

India are eyeing their first series win away from home since December 2023 in the format.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI predicted XIs

India predicted ODI XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

ALSO READ | India’s poor Lord’s record: 4 Losses, 1 Tie, 2 wins since 1983 World Cup

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England predicted ODI XI: Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav.

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson.

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