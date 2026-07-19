India vs England Playing 11, 3rd ODI: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, IND bowling at Lord’s

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma will be in focus at Lord's today. (CREIMAS)

India and England will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

Despite winning the first match of the series, Shubman Gill’s men failed to close out the series in the second game in Cardiff, where England made a strong comeback thanks to an unbeaten 99 from Joe Root.

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Speculations have also intensified about Rohit Sharma’s future in the ODI squad after a lean run thus far this year. While India’s middle-order batting is expected to be rejigged with the return of KL Rahul, India will also consider playing an additional wicket-taking option in Kuldeep Yadav, who could replace the injured Washington Sundar.