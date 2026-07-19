India vs England Playing 11, 3rd ODI: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, IND bowling at Lord’s

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India and England will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.
Despite winning the first match of the series, Shubman Gill’s men failed to close out the series in the second game in Cardiff, where England made a strong comeback thanks to an unbeaten 99 from Joe Root.
ALSO READ | Lord’s brings Gill a chance to stamp his authority on ODI side
Speculations have also intensified about Rohit Sharma’s future in the ODI squad after a lean run thus far this year. While India’s middle-order batting is expected to be rejigged with the return of KL Rahul, India will also consider playing an additional wicket-taking option in Kuldeep Yadav, who could replace the injured Washington Sundar.
India are eyeing their first series win away from home since December 2023 in the format.
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI predicted XIs
India predicted ODI XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
ALSO READ | India’s poor Lord’s record: 4 Losses, 1 Tie, 2 wins since 1983 World Cup
England predicted ODI XI: Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.