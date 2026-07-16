India vs England Playing 11, 2nd ODI: Will Shubman Gill return after Injury scare? Brar’s fitness in doubt

Shubman Gill (C) of India raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the 1st ODI match between England and India at the Edgbaston, Birmingham, England on July 14, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India vs England 2nd ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: After a morale-lifting win over England in the first One-Day International, Shubman Gill-led India will look to seal the series in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

India chased down England’s total of 259 with ease, reaching the target in the 46th over. Captain Gill anchored the chase with an unbeaten 80 before retiring hurt, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar chipped in with crucial half-centuries to see the side home. Axar had earlier starred with the ball, picking up four wickets to restrict the hosts to a below-par score.