India vs England Playing 11, 2nd ODI: Will Shubman Gill return after Injury scare? Brar’s fitness in doubt

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs England 2nd ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: After a morale-lifting win over England in the first One-Day International, Shubman Gill-led India will look to seal the series in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.
India chased down England’s total of 259 with ease, reaching the target in the 46th over. Captain Gill anchored the chase with an unbeaten 80 before retiring hurt, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar chipped in with crucial half-centuries to see the side home. Axar had earlier starred with the ball, picking up four wickets to restrict the hosts to a below-par score.
Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose inclusion was the central theme of the series, failed to impress in the opener. Both senior pros got out cheaply; Rohit fell for 11 while Kohli managed just 5, leaving the middle order to do the heavy lifting. Their lack of runs, however, did not hurt India on the day, but the team will hope for more from the experienced duo in the remaining games.
There were injury scares for both Gill and pacer Gurnoor Brar during the first game, but it is being reported that the India skipper is fit and will be available for the second ODI. There is still no clarity on Brar’s availability, however. Should he miss out, either Prince Yadav or Arshdeep Singh could come into the playing XI.
England probable XI: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.
India probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna.
England: Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.