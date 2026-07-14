India vs England Playing 11, 1st ODI: Rohit, Kohli back in action as IND look to rebuild in ODIs

India vs England 1st ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: The focus shifts to the 50-over format as India take on England in the first ODI of the three-match series, starting on Tuesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After a disastrous T20I campaign that saw the Men in Blue whitewashed by Ireland and England, the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli brings a sense of stability and experience to the Indian dressing room.

Their presence adds immense value to a batting line-up that struggled for consistency in the shorter format. Alongside them, the return of KL Rahul, who missed the T20I leg due to injury, will further consolidate the middle order with his calm and composed approach.