India vs England Playing 11, 1st ODI: Rohit, Kohli back in action as IND look to rebuild in ODIs

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India vs England 1st ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: The focus shifts to the 50-over format as India take on England in the first ODI of the three-match series, starting on Tuesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After a disastrous T20I campaign that saw the Men in Blue whitewashed by Ireland and England, the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli brings a sense of stability and experience to the Indian dressing room.
Their presence adds immense value to a batting line-up that struggled for consistency in the shorter format. Alongside them, the return of KL Rahul, who missed the T20I leg due to injury, will further consolidate the middle order with his calm and composed approach.
Skipper Shubman Gill, who has been in fine form, will look to lead from the front and build a strong foundation for the World Cup year ahead. The Men in Blue will be keen to put the T20I disappointments behind them and start the ODI series on a positive note.
England, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after their dominant T20I showing and will pose a stern test for the hosts.
England confirmed XI: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.
India probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna.
England: Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.