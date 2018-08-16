India vs England: Alec Stewart looks back at a job well done

Alec Stewart with an eight-year-old Ollie Pope. (Source: File) Alec Stewart with an eight-year-old Ollie Pope. (Source: File)

Years ago, Mickey Stewart, who played professional football and cricket for England, had taken his nine-year old son to a football game. The boy seemed to enjoy himself, cheering along with the crowd, when he was told by his dad, “Only one person from this crowd would probably go on to become a professional sportsman” and the boy apparently went, “That would be me.” Alec Stewart laughs as he looks back. “So he tells me but it does sound like something I would have said.”

It’s been quite a ride: opening batsman, wicketkeeper, captain, and now as director of cricket at Surrey, he helps produce players like Sam Curran and Ollie Pope. Alec has a gate named after him at The Oval where a pavilion is named after his dad. “Well, first things first: you got to enter the gate before you go anywhere inside, don’t you?!” In 51 Tests as a specialist batsman during the 1990s, Stewart made almost 4,000 runs at an average of 46.7 with nine centuries in an era that had great fast bowlers and quality spinners. Overall, he ended up with an average of 39.4 from 133 games, and lots of memories.

Like in 2000 when he turned up to play for Surrey after a successful season with the national team. He didn’t score many and as he turned from the members area inside The Oval to climb the stairs to the dressing rooms, he heard someone say, “Bloody typical of Stewart, he only really tries for England”.

“I lost it, I am really proud about Surrey and started to turn towards him to confront him (not sure what I would have done eventually but I remember being very angry) when my studs got caught in the ground and I fell flat on my face with my kit flying everywhere. I was so embarrassed. I got up, grabbed my gloves, bat, helmet and went quietly and quickly to the dressing room!”

Stewart still looks dapper and that brisk purposeful walk and stride the 90s generation would remember is still in place. Not surprising considering he is in the gym by 6.30 am every day for an hour before heading to the Surrey office to develop and mentor young players. Much has been talked about England’s decision to blood in youngsters like Curran and Pope in this series, but much credit has to given to Stewart and Surrey coach Michael Di Venuto.

It was a conscious decision by Stewart when he took over in 2013 as director of cricket to start blooding in youngsters. It’s begun to pay dividends now for the county and the country. “I believe personality can’t change more than two per cent or so. When push comes to shove, people revert to type. So, I went about choosing kids who I thought had it in them. I look for people in adversity. Run of low scores, dropped or no wickets, how you react? No excuses, hiding, blaming — I am not interested in them. If you are willing to slog to be the best you can be, I want you to be in Surrey.”

The 90s generation would also remember the famous twiddling of the bat he would do before facing every ball. “I just can’t not do it. I remember in charity games, they would announce so-and-so is willing to put in extra money if I could not do it for an over. I just couldn’t. I had to try holding the bat down, the handle touching the ground! Well, I see Virat doing it now, if it’s good enough for him, it’s good enough for me!”

Stewart has to be one of the most underrated cricketers in England. Hopefully not undervalued but time and again, through his playing days, one got the sense from reading the English press that it indeed was the case. It’s difficult to look past him as a wicketkeeper-batsman, if not just as batsman, in any post-war England team. Yet, one suspects he wasn’t always valued. Surprising, considering his achievements, especially against the West Indies quicks. In the last few years, quite a few articles have appeared where they praise him in hindsight and columnists talk about how he should have been valued more in the past. Barney Ronay of The Guardian perhaps captured it best, pitting Stewart with his contemporary Mike Atherton in the affection scales.

“There is an echo of the old divide between gentleman and player in all this. Atherton is very much a figure from the social and cricketing establishment. Stewart turned professional at the age of 18 and seemed closer to a footballer in brusqueness of manner and body language. This is part of his failure to punch his weight in the nation’s cricketing affections. Certainly, we seem to prefer Atherton’s lugubrious but reassuringly old school demeanour, his air of thoughtful, comforting underachievement.” Stewart smiles when it’s put to him that he was perhaps undervalued, preferring to say, “Well if they now want to reflect and change their opinions, it’s up to them. I remember I have even pulled up a couple of journalists in my days when they would ask am I happy after a good day with the bat or whatever. I would tell them, ‘yes, I am very happy and would love to read what you guys are writing in tomorrow’s newspaper as you will have to contradict what you have written for the last one week’!”

These days, he gets by and large good press. Especially, after he buried the allegations of fixing that swirled around him and got his name completely cleared. He seems to be here and there in the newspapers or radio, talking about his favourite restaurants in Surrey or the walks in Box Hill or how he changed Surrey cricket which had hit rock bottom when he took over.

He is often self-deprecatory while assessing his career. You try to probe him about the back-to-back hundreds in the West Indies or the thunderous pull shots against Ambrose and Walsh or Merv Hughes, but he somehow drags the conversation to Shane Warne. And to that famous flipper. “I remember I saw the ball land back of a length and I liked my pull shot as you say; so started to go for it. That’s the last thing I remember!” The ball skidded on with great fizz to peg back the off stump. “In my defence, Warnie called it one of the three good balls he ever bowled in his career!”

When he is not working at Surrey or with his family, he is out watching his favourite Chelsea play. “To be honest, even as a kid, I preferred football over cricket. When 16, I was in the first team for Corinthians Casuals, a famous amateur club, but cricket took over. I have had a satisfying cricketing career but football remains my first love.” His daughter Emily is 21 and in the university. His son works in the computer gaming industry. “I can’t even turn a game on.”

Since he has this brusque and a thorough professional image, you try to get the funny side of him. A few of his contemporaries, in media or aligned with cricket in some way, tell you a few stories about him. How in India, during the 1996 World Cup, he stuck to the same food. A chicken breast, broccoli and mashed potatoes. Every day. For 43 days.

“I didn’t do curry in England, I wasn’t going to do that in India!” He is pretty good in reeling out stories about other players. How Darren Gough once told him in Australia as the plane swopped in on the tarmac, “It’s amazing how low the planes get when we are about to land, isn’t it?!” He even gets up and shows how Graham Thorpe once vented his anger after getting out. “It was in Colchester and we were in the dressing room when Thorpe got out cheaply. Thorpey wasn’t Mark Ramprakash, who could throw a fit! And so we continue to sit when he came. It was one of those old wooden doors that you needed to push a bit but that day Thorpey wasn’t in mood. He tried to kick it open and his leg actually went through the door. We just sat quiet as you don’t want to get in the space of an angry player. He kept twisting and turning his leg, but his pad had got jammed, and we sat there trying best to control our laughter. Finally, he said, ‘Lads, can you get me out of the door please?’ And we all burst out laughing, and he too joined in. Fun times. Those are the kind of stuff you miss from cricket.”

He does 10 to 12 days of media work, mostly for the BBC on game days. His lucid and pleasant West London twang that would shout out loud and clear, “Waiting, yes” when he would set about for a run, or shout out, “good areas” to Phil Tufnell, now carries his forthright views to listeners around the country. The call from the BBC comes, work beckons, and Stewart strides away ever so purposefully.

