Once James Anderson goes past my record he will never be beaten, reckons Glenn McGrath

England’s James Anderson is seven wickets away from becoming the most successful seamer. (Source: AP) England’s James Anderson is seven wickets away from becoming the most successful seamer. (Source: AP)

England seamer James Anderson is seven wickets away from eclipsing Glenn McGrath’s tally of 563 wickets and becoming the most successful fast bowler in Test history. Anderson is currently playing the Test series against India wherein he has scalped 9 wickets to reach 556 wickets.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, McGrath said, “I have an awful lot of respect for Jimmy. Good luck to him. I believe once he goes past me he will never be beaten.”

“Records are nice and I’ve been very proud to have taken more wickets than any fast bowler in Test history, but any high is there to be beaten and I will be equally proud of Jimmy when he goes past me because the fast bowlers’ union has to stick together, whichever country we come from.”

Complementing Anderson’s ability to swing the ball both ways, the former Australian seamer said, “I’ve always said Jimmy was class, ever since I played against him in what became my last Test series in 2006-07. I noted how he swung the ball both ways conventionally because it’s a real art form. Not many have been able to do that. I can only really think of Wasim Akram, who is another great of the game, who could do that as skilfully,” he said.

“When the ball is swinging he’s as good as anyone out there, but when it isn’t he comes back towards the pack a little bit. That was certainly the case early in his career but he’s developed his skills as he’s gone on and become much more effective overseas. When Jimmy plays at home with the Dukes ball he’s second to none, but he has had to learn how to operate overseas with the Kookaburra ball that, to me, is not nearly as good to bowl with.

“It took him a while but he’s done that now. Once Jimmy goes past me it will be interesting to see where he wants to set the bar. With the nature of the game these days, and the amount of Twenty20 cricket, I believe no fast bowler will ever go past him,” he noted.

McGrath also praised 36-year-old Anderson’s remarkable level of fitness and said, “Being a fast bowler is the toughest job in the game and people do not see the hard work off the field that goes into spending as much time at the top as Jimmy has. We put ourselves through a lot more pain than anyone else.

“So for Anderson to still be at the top of his game after 15 years in international cricket and with so many overs under his belt just shows his work ethic and his physical and mental strength,” McGrath reckoned.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd