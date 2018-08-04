India vs England: On a knife-edge at Edgbaston

England players unsuccessfully appeal for LBW against Virat Kohli on Day Three of the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Virat has made 192 runs in the Test match so far. (Source: AP) England players unsuccessfully appeal for LBW against Virat Kohli on Day Three of the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Virat has made 192 runs in the Test match so far. (Source: AP)

This rivetting Test between two unsure-batting units has now turned into a bodily sensation: stomach-churning, teeth-grinding, a four-letter cuss word twitching to get out of the mouth at every close shave. What follows now is a wait. India will wait for Virat Kohli to pull off a heist. England will wait for a ball to swing one inch more than what the Indians anticipate. Indians don’t do waiting all that well. Especially when the ball swings around. They are pretty okay handling seam or even decent pace these days but swing breaks their soul. Nothing disintegrates their balance like swing.

There is a particular point in the trajectory of the swinging ball when Indian batsmen start to freeze up. About the time the ball starts to curve away or shape in. It’s the wait that kills them. The ball seems to hang forever in the air, the seam tilted away or winking in at them. This is when their balance starts to go topsy-turvy. The hands have already exorcised itself from the body and mind; it’s now an involuntary jerky jab. The bat follows. It goes even further away from the body and is out of control. The feet stand rooted, as if they have no idea why the rest of the body was dragging itself on this self-destructive journey.

Ajinkya Rahane succumbed to this gut-wrenching wait. He is a batsman who likes to feel the ball on his bat. His hands keep going towards the ball. In this particular Test, the urge has won. In both innings, his bat hung out and it got the ball.

KL Rahul too, twice. He can be a pretty iffy starter. The feet don’t go, the knees bend, and the hands grope out. To be fair to Shikhar Dhawan, for his game, he has perhaps already overachieved in Tests. His game isn’t suited to survive swing, and there wasn’t much surprise when he almost walked into the fatal drive, sucked by the full lolly which curved away. Still, he had lasted longer than M Vijay, who didn’t just read the delivery from Stuart Broad that cut back in. He does two things when he is unsure: either shoulder arms or go for a loose drive, as he did in the series in South Africa. He let it go here and was nailed in front. Virat Kohli doesn’t mind waiting. He stood outside the crease. The most noticeable feature of his knock today has been his precise footwork. Leaning forward just enough to cover the line, bat close to the pads, the head over the ball – exactly the way it’s shown in coaching manual. It’s now upto him and Dinesh Karthik, who looked pretty decent out there, if India are to pull off something special here.

Boy on the burning deck

A 20-year old kid, born to a Zimbabwean cricketer, has already done something special to pull England out of a massive hole, dragging them from 87 for 7 to a competitive 180. As is the case every time he plays a game, his godfather Allan Lamb would have called him on Thursday night and sent a Whatsapp text in the morning before play. Last time, in the first innings, the phone call was a urging to stay on and somehow take the total over 300. That didn’t happen. The morning the text was about stick to the basics when bowling. Don’t extend yourself. That happened.

“The thing with him is he can get carried away sometimes. He likes to bowl bouncers and his lines can get affected. If he sticks to what he does best; he would be a handful in swinging conditions,” Lamb had said. He shouldn’t have worried. There was no urge to stray from basics, nor any bouncers that upset his rhythm. Nothing was on view, he didn’t even over-extend while batting. Harbhajan Singh was moved enough to say that “yeh ladka to Kohli jaisey kar dikhaya, Akela leke jaa raha hai match”. Picture this: seven of your established batsmen had been taken out by some wonderfully nagging bowling by Ishant Sharma and Co. There was a sense of nervousness in the English air. Panic even. It looked like game might end in three days.

Early end on cards

At the lunch break, to commemorate the 1000th Test of England, the local cricket association had invited David Gower and other former cricketers to the ground. Joe Root, James Anderson and Alastair Cook too were there. They all were in the All-Time XI, chosen by the fans. No one must have thought the Test could end in three days, perhaps, when they fixed the schedule.

Root and Anderson quickly left after the event. Cook was asked whether England can play another 1000 Tests. The state of Test cricket and all that. Those worries weren’t on the minds of fans here. They were eager to know if the Test might end in the next one hour.

Curran killed that thought, rather quickly. If there were any self-doubts, he didn’t show. Crisp footwork, clear mind – bang, bang. Sixes off Ashwin, and a stunning six off Ishant flowed. “He is a batsman who can bowl, not the other way around,” Lamb again. Just to prove him wrong, he came out and swallowed Dhawan. Asked if England win or loss depended on getting out Kohli, Anderson drawled, “Most likely … Either way, it could get over in 15 to 20 overs tomorrow.” Now, nothing to do but wait.

