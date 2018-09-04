England name unchanged squad for fifth Test, Olliver Pope recalled 

Joe Root leads his players from the pitch after England defeated India on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match between England and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (AP Photo) Joe Root leads his players from the pitch after England defeated India on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match between England and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (AP Photo)

England have named an unchanged squad for the fifth and final Test against India starting at the Oval on Friday. The Oval Test will incidentally be former skipper and England’s highest run-scorer Alastair Cook’s farewell game for his country.

Batsman James Vince has been released from the squad with Jonny Bairstow recovering enough to play as specialist batsman. Olliver Pope will join the squad on Thursday after playing the first two days of Surrey’s county game against Essex in Chelmsford.

England have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

