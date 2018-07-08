India vs England: MS Dhoni first wicket-keeper to take five catches in T20Is

MS Dhoni tumbles as he catches the ball to dismiss England captain Eoin Morgan during the third T20I at the Brightside Ground, in Bristol, England, on Sunday. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni tumbles as he catches the ball to dismiss England captain Eoin Morgan during the third T20I at the Brightside Ground, in Bristol, England, on Sunday. (Source: AP)

MS Dhoni might have turned 37 but the former India captain continued to shatter records and etch new ones in their place. In the third T20I at Bristol between India and England, Dhoni took five catches and became the first wicket-keeper to achieve this feat. Dhoni reached the milestone when he took the catch of Liam Plunket off Siddarth Kaul in the last over of England’s innings. However, this was not the only feat achieved by the Indian keeper as he also became the first wicketkeeper to take 50 catches in T20 Internationals. With 87 dismissals (54 catches and 33 stumpings) in 93 matches, Dhoni leads the charts. Recently, Dhoni also became the third Indian player to complete 500 international appearances.

Dhoni crashes into the stumps

It was in the 13th over of the match when MS Dhoni did a Neymar and rolled over the stumps to complete a fine catch and dismiss Eoin Morgan. This was after Hardik Pandya bowled a short of good length delivery and Morgan, going for the big hit, skied it straight up. Dhoni took the responsibility and called for it, took the catch but demolished the stumps in doing so.

Dhoni’s masterclass off the last ball

After taking five catches in the match, Dhoni produced yet another masterclass when he ran out Chris Jordan off the last ball with a bullet throw. England were on 198/8 when Kaul bowled the last ball of the final over. Adil Rashid went for the wild heave but missed the ball completely. The batsmen tried to steal a quick single but Dhoni prevented a run off the final ball with a bullet arm. It was an excellent finish from India as they allowed England to score 23 runs from the last three overs and keep the scoreboard under 200.

