India vs England: MS Dhoni becomes third Indian to play 500 international matches

MS Dhoni has featured in 92 T20Is, 90 Test matches and 318 One Day Internationals so far. (Source: File) MS Dhoni has featured in 92 T20Is, 90 Test matches and 318 One Day Internationals so far. (Source: File)

MS Dhoni added yet another feather to his glittering career after completing 500 international games after participating in the second T20I against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Dhoni is now the ninth player in the history of cricket and only the third Indian player, after Sachin Tendulkar (664 matches) and Rahul Dravid (509), to complete 500 international games. Some of the other names to feature on this elusive list are- Mahela Jayawardene (652), Ricky Ponting (560), Shahid Afridi (524) and Jacques Kallis (519). Incidentally, Dhoni’s fastest ODI fifty also came at the Sophia Gardens, thus making it a special venue for the Indian wicketkeeper.

So far Dhoni has featured in 92 T20Is, 90 Test matches and 318 One Day Internationals. In 90 Tests, he had scored 4876 runs with six centuries and 33 half-centuries. So far in the 318 ODIs, he has scored 9967 runs with 10 hundred and 67 half-centuries. In T20’s before the current match, he has scored 1455 runs with two half-centuries. In 499 international matches so far, he has taken 602 catches and effected 178 stumpings. Dhoni will be turning 37 on Saturday and had made his international debut in 2004 against Bangladesh in an ODI in Chittagong.

Congratulations to @msdhoni who today plays in his 500th international match! 🙌 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/zqnaaZkEal — ICC (@ICC) 6 July 2018

Meanwhile, if India are in trouble after early strikes by England reduced them to 48/3 in 9 overs. A win in the second match would give India their eighth successive win in T20Is – their longest streak ever. They’ve had two streaks of 7 wins before this.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd