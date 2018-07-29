India vs England: When Mohammad Azharuddin’s knock saved India from follow-on

Azharuddin scored 179 in first innings of second Test match against England in 1990. Azharuddin scored 179 in first innings of second Test match against England in 1990.

Mohammad Azharuddin may have been one of the most controversial figures in Indian cricket but his batting ability was something to watch out for. Known for his brilliant wrist work, Azhar once played a knock against England back in 1990 in Manchester that didn’t just save India from getting a follow-on but they later drew the match.

England, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 519 runs on the board. Captain Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton and Robin Smith got individual tons for the side and pushed India on the backfoot. To add to their misery, India were off to a disappointing start after being reduced to 57/3 with the likes of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ravi Shastri and Dilip Vengsarkar back in the pavillion.

This was the time when a young captain took the responsibility and led from the front. Azharuddin came in at number five and joined Sanjay Manjrekar. The duo compiled a stand of 189 for the fourth wicket before Majrekar was undone by Hemmings for 93. But the skipper didn’t stop and went on to score runs in Manchester.

Azhar was then joined by a young Sachin Tendulkar who showed glimpses of excellence in the stand. Facing some good fast and swing bowling, Azhar and Tendulkar joined hands and stitched a partnership of 112 runs to save India from potentially being made to bat on.

The partnership was eventually broken after Angus Fraser got Azhar’s wicket for 179. Fraser finished the first innings with a fifer with figures of 5/124. Sachin on the other end was out for 68 as India were bundled out for 432. Azhar’s knock was an important one for India to prevent a follow-on when they were in trouble at 57/3 and moreover, it was the captain who led the side from the front with a fine performance.

England continued their carnage against the Indian bowlers as Alan Lamb struck a hundred in the second innings. The hosts posted 320/4 (D) to hand India a target of 408 runs and Azhar’s side had another disappointing start to the chase as they lost the openers early. India lost wickets at regular intervals but Tendulkar’s ton saved the match for them. He scored an unbeaten 119 in the second innings while Manoj Prabhakar was second top-scorer with 67*.

