India vs England: Moeen Ali bolsters England recall chances with double ton, eight wickets for Worcestershire

A double century and match figures of 8/89 for Worcestershire puts Moeen Ali in contention for the fourth Test in Southampton between India and England. He hopes to ‘put his name up there’ as England would look to get back to winning ways after the Trent Bridge defeat and seal the series.

Ali has been named in the squad for the fourth Test of the five-match series that England are leading 2-1. In an interview to Sky Sports, Ali said, “If I get the nod it will be great, if not then not a problem. I’m just trying to stay in the present. I’m playing well and I just want to keep up the form with Worcestershire and hopefully with England as well. I’m just trying to do my best, put my name up there again and see what happens.”

In his two appearances so far in the County Championship, Ali has claimed 16 wickets. The all-rounder was dropped from England’s squad after the New Zealand Tests in March.

“If I get the call, then great, but if not, I hope the guys that are playing do really well,” he said. “For me it’s about preparing to play and if I don’t get the call then obviously I will have to go and play county cricket. I will try to improve and get better in the nets.”

Speakiing on England’s performance so far in the tournament, Ali said, “We are winning 2-1 and playing quite well. I know we lost the last game but I feel like we have played quite well in the Test matches.”

