India vs England: Lord’s Test was a powerful performance, reckons Stuart Broad

England seamer Stuart Broad termed England’s victory over India in the second Test at Lord’s as one of the best he has ever seen from the Three Lions. Broad, 32, picked four wickets in the second innings to help England bowl out India for 130 in the second innings and win the Test by an innings-and-159-runs. Describing the home team’s triumph as a powerful statement Broad maintained that the focus will be to maintain the same levels of energy throughout the five-match series.

Addressing the media after the Lord’s Test, Broad said, “I think it’s a powerful performance,” said Broad after the match. “Right up there. The emotions at Edgbaston (where England won the first Test by 31 runs) took a lot out of us. It was good to come to Lord’s and have the same kind of energy.”

“We were fortunate with how the clouds came to work for us. We talked about patience. We didn’t give India too many freebies. We’re really enjoying being out there. We each bowl it a bit differently, and that helps,” he added.

However, Broad rued the hat-trick opportunity that he missed after dismissing Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik with consecutive deliveries and said, “It was so bad.” Giving an insight into the mindset of the bowlers, the England bowler said, “We talked a lot about the bowlers maybe having to rotate [in this series], but we’ve not had an innings where someone’s got a lot of runs. Now we have a few calm days before the next one.”

Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root had little to complain about and applauded the efforts of his bowlers. “The bowling unit were exceptional throughout,” said England’s captain. “We had the conditions in our favour, but we had to put it in the right places. Jonny [Bairstow] and Woakesy were magnificent. I’m really pleased for Woakesy. A number of times he’s showed how talented he is. He’s been working hard and is someone who’s always been a big part of the side,” Root said.

