India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score: England win toss and elect to field

Wednesday, March 16, 2022
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 16, 2022 6:31:53 am
india vs england liveIndia vs England World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming: The two teams aim to keep the winning momentum alive.

India vs England Women's World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Heather Knight won the toss and England will bat first on a fresh pitch at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. It is a repeat of 2017 final. Mithali Raj and Co will be looking to build on their win against West Indies in their previous match whereas the Heather Knight-led side will look to open their account in the tournament.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

England: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole.

India vs England Women's World Cup 2022: Catch all the live action from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

06:30 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Here we go!

Indian openers Yastika Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle. Katherine Brint will start the proceedings for England. IND: 0/0 in 0 over (Yastikta: 0*; Smriti 0*) vs ENG)

06:12 (IST)16 Mar 2022
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. 

England XI: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole.

06:03 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Heather Knight has won the toss and England will be bowling first on a fresh pitch. Mithali says, they would have batted. Both the teams are unchanged.  

05:57 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the ICC Women's World Cup where India takes on England at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. It is a repeat of the 2017 final. Mithali Raj and Co will be looking to build on their win against West Indies in their previous match whereas the Heather Knight-led side will look to open their account in the tournament.

india vs england live India vs England live: Harmanpreet Kaur.

Delighted by India's performance in the win against West Indies, vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the team is looking for a repeat performance against a struggling England side in their ICC Women's World Cup league match here on Wednesday. India had dished out a splendid all-round performance against an in-form West Indies side to notch up a dominating 155-run win in their previous outing.

“I think for us, (it is) very important that the way we performed in the last game we continue that, rather than thinking about what is (are) your negatives and what is (are) your positive points,” Kaur said at the pre-match media conference. Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana had starred with the bat, smashing twin centuries while sharing a 184-run stand against West Indies before the bowlers sealed the deal for India.

"We got a great partnership while batting and also the way we bowled in partnerships we want to continue that against England and in the upcoming matches. I think those are the areas which we look to continue.

