India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score: England win toss and elect to field

India vs England live: Harmanpreet Kaur.

Delighted by India's performance in the win against West Indies, vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the team is looking for a repeat performance against a struggling England side in their ICC Women's World Cup league match here on Wednesday. India had dished out a splendid all-round performance against an in-form West Indies side to notch up a dominating 155-run win in their previous outing.

“I think for us, (it is) very important that the way we performed in the last game we continue that, rather than thinking about what is (are) your negatives and what is (are) your positive points,” Kaur said at the pre-match media conference. Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana had starred with the bat, smashing twin centuries while sharing a 184-run stand against West Indies before the bowlers sealed the deal for India.

"We got a great partnership while batting and also the way we bowled in partnerships we want to continue that against England and in the upcoming matches. I think those are the areas which we look to continue.