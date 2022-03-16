India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score: England win toss and elect to field

India vs England Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Heather Knight won the toss and England will bat first on a fresh pitch at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. It is a repeat of 2017 final. Mithali Raj and Co will be looking to build on their win against West Indies in their previous match whereas the Heather Knight-led side will look to open their account in the tournament.
Playing XI:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
England: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole.
Indian openers Yastika Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle. Katherine Brint will start the proceedings for England. IND: 0/0 in 0 over (Yastikta: 0*; Smriti 0*) vs ENG)
Heather Knight has won the toss and England will be bowling first on a fresh pitch. Mithali says, they would have batted. Both the teams are unchanged.
