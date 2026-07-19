India vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Focus on Rohit Sharma as IND eye series win at Lord’s; Toss coming up

Follow India vs England third and final ODI taking place at Lord's in London. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

Shubman Gill’s team India will take on Harry Brook-led England in the series decider at Lord’s in London on Sunday, with the three-match ODI series locked at 1-1.

The Men in Blue drew first blood in the opener at Edgbaston, chasing down 259 with ease. Shubman Gill anchored the chase with an unbeaten 80, while Axar Patel starred with both bat and ball. England, however, hit back in the second ODI at Cardiff, winning by four wickets to level the series and set up a grand finale at the home of cricket.

Story continues below this ad India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score, Full Scorecard: Follow Here While the series is up for grabs, the spotlight is firmly on Rohit Sharma as there are indications that this might be his last international appearance for India. According to The Indian Express, the selectors have decided to move on from the 39-year-old opener, making this Lord’s clash potentially his last appearance in India colours. The veteran, who has been India’s white-ball mainstay for nearly two decades, will also achieve a historic milestone alongside Virat Kohli, becoming the first Indian pair to feature in 400 international matches together. Scroll down to follow live updates of India vs England 3rd ODI Live Updates Jul 19, 2026 02:34 PM IST India vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and England from the historic Lord's in London! Amid the chatter around Rohit Sharma's future, the Indian veteran will be keen to sign off on a high, while the Men in Blue eye to clinch the series in what promises to be an emotional, high-stakes contest. Stay tuned for live updates and ball-by-ball action from Lord's! Rohit wished to continue playing but selectors wanted to drop him Rohit Sharma cemented his place among the all-time greats of ODI cricket over the course of his long and storied career. (BCCI/Creimas Photo) The third and final ODI against England at Lord’s on July 19 could be Rohit Sharma’s last match for India. The BCCI’s senior selection committee is learnt to have informed him that they have decided to “move on” from him after the England series. The panel is learnt to have spoken to Sharma, along with coach Gautam Gambhir, last week. According to sources, the selection committee wants to give youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been waiting in the wings, a chance, and has made it clear that it doesn’t see a role for Sharma in the 2027 World Cup. (READ MORE FROM DEVENDRA PANDEY)

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