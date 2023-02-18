IND vs ENG Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India clash against lively England

India vs England Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be vying for a spot in the knockout stage of the Women’s T20 World Cup when they face a dominant England in their third Group B match, on Friday. India has already registered two wins from as many games and another victory will guarantee them a place in the knock-out stage of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

However, one area of concern will be India’s top-order which is yet to set the tournament on fire. However, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has stepped up with crucial contributions in both games, while Jemimah Rodrigues has also scored a fifty.

The focus will also be on the form of Smriti Mandhana, who had missed the opening game against Pakistan and failed to impress against the West Indies.

