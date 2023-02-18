scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
IND vs ENG Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India clash against lively England

India Women vs England Women Live Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup Match Today: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will aim for a win.

By: Sports Desk
February 18, 2023 17:25 IST
India vs England Live Scorecard: IND W vs ENG WEngland Women vs India Women live from St George's Park, Gqeberha

India vs England Live Cricket Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be vying for a spot in the knockout stage of the Women’s T20 World Cup when they face a dominant England in their third Group B match, on Friday. India has already registered two wins from as many games and another victory will guarantee them a place in the knock-out stage of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

However, one area of concern will be India’s top-order which is yet to set the tournament on fire. However, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has stepped up with crucial contributions in both games, while Jemimah Rodrigues has also scored a fifty.

The focus will also be on the form of Smriti Mandhana, who had missed the opening game against Pakistan and failed to impress against the West Indies.

Follow India vs England Women live action below

Live Blog

IND vs ENG T20 WC Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs England

17:23 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: India need to stop Alice Capsey

India will look to contend with Alice Capsey who smashed a stunning 22-ball 51 to steer England to a four-wicket win over neighbours Ireland.

17:04 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: Deepti's record

In the last match against West Indies, India's Deepti Sharma made history by becoming the first Indian woman player to take 100 T20I wickets with her 3/15. 

16:49 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: How will these two teams qualify for the next round

India and England will meet iat St George’s Park in Gqeberha in a fixture that will go a long way to deciding the outcome of the group. 

Whoever wins the meeting between these two teams – ranked fourth and second in the world respectively – will effectively be through to the semi-finals with a game to play.

A loss would bring the prospect of a group exit into play, with India facing Ireland and England playing Pakistan in their fourth and final group matches.

16:46 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: A closer look at the two squads

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarvani

16:43 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: India top order needs to fire on all cylinders

The Indian top order needs to fire tonight against a pretty game England. U-19 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma hasn't been able to build on her starts while Smriti Mandhana, who began well against West Indies could not go the distance. Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues who has already scored a 50 in this tournament will be aiming for more consistency and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has looked solid but thus far, a big total has evaded her. 

16:36 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: Last 5 T20 meetings

In their last 5 meetings, the ladies from England have a slight edge against India winning 3 games to India's 2. The last time India won against England was in September last year where they registered an 8-wicket victory.

16:33 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: How do the two sides fare against each other in the T20 World Cup

In the T20 World Cups, England still lead India 5-0. Their last match was in 2020 but it was a rain-affected match where not one ball was bowled and India progressed to the next round due to their higher finish on the league table.

16:29 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: Smriti Mandhana due for a big innings

India opener Smriti Mandhana who was recently signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore and was named the captain of the franchise on Saturday, hasn't really got going in the T20 World Cup. She had to miss out India's match against Pakistan due to a wrist injury and returned in the match against West Indies. But she could not do much against the WI Women, scoring just 10 runs. She'll be looking to assert her dominance against England tonight. 

16:21 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: Deepti faces England after the Mankading episode

Deepti Sharma was in the eye of the proverbial storm when India last time faced England in a competitive environment. It was the 3rd ODI with India leading England 2-0 and Deepti Sharma pulled out from finishing her action in the fourth ball of the 44th over as she spotted Charlotte Dean rush out of the crease before she had released the ball. Calmly, she took off the bails even as the umpire seemingly was signalling a dead ball. Dean was out and India whitewashed England 3-0 but the Mankading controversy raged on even after the last ball was bowled.

16:15 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: Predicted XI

ENG Predicted XI: HC Knight(C), DN Wyatt, SIR Dunkley, Alice Capsey, NR Sciver, KH Brunt, AE Jones, S Ecclestone, S Glenn, CE Dean, LK Bell

IND Predicted XI: Yastika Bhatia, S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, H Kaur(C), DB Sharma, DP Vaidya, Richa Ghosh, P Vastrakar, RS Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

16:13 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: Head to head

India and England have clashed in 26 T20Is thus far with England leading the tie with 19 wins against India's paltry 7. Both teams are on a winning streak coming into tonight's match. Whose streak will break tonight?

16:10 (IST)18 Feb 2023
IND vs ENG: Hello and Welcome

The Indian women's team will look to keep their winning form intact when they face England in the 14th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue have already comprehensively defeated archrivals Pakistan and West Indies in their earlier matches and this tie against a strong England side will test their mettle. England, meanwhile, are also undefeated in the tournament with wins over Ireland and West Indies. Stay tuned for live updates.

India vs England T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates

ICC Women's World Cup, Ind vs Eng Cape Town: Indian woman player Radha Yadav with Richa Ghosh and teammates celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sidra Ameen during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between India women and Pakistan women, in Newlands, Cape Town, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_12_2023_000244B)

Team India will be up against England in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday, February 18 in Gqeberha.

England, who are considered to be the favourites to lift the title, won their last two matches and hence India will have to be at their best to get past the Englishwomen.

There is also a threat of rain looming large over the game after a heavy downpour on Friday evening. As per weather reports, rain and thunderstorm are predicted in the morning but might not effect the game which begins around 3 PM local time.

Women’s World Cup: Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh get India past West Indies for their second successive win

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Squads, fixtures, venues and all you need to know

